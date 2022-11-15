U.S. markets closed

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences

·1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2022
    Fireside Chat at 8:20am Pacific Time (11:20am Eastern Time)

  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2022
    Fireside Chat at 6:00am Pacific Time (9:00am Eastern Time)

The webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com.  A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
David McAlpine
+1.347.327.1336
pr@illumina.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-to-webcast-upcoming-investor-conferences-301679181.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

