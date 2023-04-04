Illumina's revolutionary NovaSeq X exceeds 200th order milestone in first quarter 2023

Strong demand drives record orders

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced it has already exceeded more than 200 orders for its revolutionary NovaSeq X sequencing system in the first quarter of 2023. The orders represent a diverse customer base spanning research and clinical customer segments in nearly 30 countries, across five continents, all seeking to add NovaSeq X – our fastest, most powerful, most sustainable high-throughput sequencer available.

Illumina CEO Francis deSouza visits employees at Illumina's manufacturing facility in Hayward, Calif. earlier this year, to celebrate the first shipment of the NovaSeq X.

"The NovaSeq X has enjoyed the strongest pre-launch demand we've ever seen for any instrument, and customer enthusiasm continues to grow," said Susan Tousi, chief commercial officer at Illumina. "Customers are thrilled about NovaSeq X's ability to enable and accelerate new projects that require more samples, more multiomic analyses, and depth of sequencing. In addition, NovaSeq X is proving to be an entry point for customers seeking more power and faster results – about 15 percent of pre-orders came from customers who are new to high-throughput sequencing."

First announced at the Illumina Genomics Forum last September, NovaSeq X offers high-throughput sequencing that is twice as fast and three times as accurate as previous Illumina products. It can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year at a cost of $200 per genome. In February, scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the first recipient of a NovaSeq X, presented data confirming NovaSeq X Plus' performance meets or exceeds that of the NovaSeq 6000. This step-change in performance coupled with the launch of Illumina Complete Long Reads last month, enables customers to run long- and short-read sequencing on the same device, offering flexibility in a simplified and efficient workflow.

Illumina continues to lead the genomics industry with the latest and most innovative sequencing technology on-market and is committed to supporting its customers while driving additional orders and growing further adoption of whole-genome sequencing globally.

Story continues

About Illumina



Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the expectation for lower costs related to the storing and managing of genomic data costs. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services; (ii) our ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations once deployed, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

IR@illumina.com

Media:

David McAlpine

347-327-1336

PR@illumina.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illuminas-revolutionary-novaseq-x-exceeds-200th-order-milestone-in-first-quarter-2023-301789677.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.