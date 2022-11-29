U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Illuminate Financial Announces Strategic Partnership with SGX Group to Advance Asia-Pacific FinTech Innovation

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial, the specialist venture capital investor dedicated to early-stage FinTech and enterprise software companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Singapore Exchange (SGX Group), Asia's leading international multi-asset exchange.

Illuminate Financial Logo
Illuminate Financial Logo

In connection with the partnership, SGX Group will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, which backs early-stage FinTech and enterprise software companies globally driving innovation in the financial services industry.

Amit Kedia, Head of Strategic & Fintech Investments, SGX Group, said: "As a pioneering innovator in Asia's capital markets infrastructure, SGX Group has invested in digital solutions and technology that capture the future of capital markets across asset classes. We look forward to partnering with Illuminate Financial, and to connecting with FinTech players globally that are at the forefront of innovation."

Luca Zorzino, Head of Asia Investments at Illuminate Financial said: "We are excited to work with SGX Group as our first strategic partner in Asia to continue driving the FinTech innovation agenda in Asia-Pacific. This expansion marks a natural progression in Illuminate Financial's evolution as a global investor in B2B FinTech companies."

Southeast Asia remains attractive for FinTech funding investments despite external pressures. Singapore accounts for a lion's share of ASEAN FinTech investments, securing more than half of the total 163 deals, amounting to US$1.8 billion, and 43% of total funding in the first three quarters of 2022, according to a UOB report.

Illuminate Financial is led by Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner, alongside partners Alexander Ross and Rezso Szabo. The venture firm, which operates out of London, New York, and Singapore, has to date invested in more than 30 late-Seed to Series A companies addressing core challenges across financial services. Investment themes within enterprise FinTech include Digital Assets Infrastructure, Climate and ESG, Data and Private Markets, as well as Tech Infrastructure that targets the financial services industry.

About Illuminate Financial Management
Illuminate Financial Management (Illuminate Financial) is a thesis-driven venture capital firm focused on FinTech and enterprise software companies defining the future of financial services. With offices in London, New York, and Singapore, Illuminate Financial's deep networks and trusted partnerships with key industry participants provide real insight into what the industry needs and helps their portfolio companies achieve their full potential.

Additional information may be found at www.illuminatefinancial.com | Twitter: @IlluminateFM | Blog: https://medium.com/illuminate-financial | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/illuminate-financial-management

Disclosure
Nothing in this press release should be viewed as a statement of the named institutions' experience with, or endorsement of, Illuminate Financial and it is not known whether the listed institutions approve of Illuminate Financial, or the advisory services provided. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The contents of this press release should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security. Illuminate Financial Management 2 Ltd (FRN652957) is an Appointed Representative of MJ Hudson Advisers Limited (FRN692447) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Media Enquiries
Illuminate Financial
Rosie Zehtab
Head of Community
+44 (0)203 198 1600
rz@illuminatefinancial.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827552/Illuminate_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/illuminate-financial-announces-strategic-partnership-with-sgx-group-to-advance-asia-pacific-fintech-innovation-301688168.html

