Illuminate Financial And Barclays Expand Strategic Partnership To Back FinTech Startups

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm investing in financial services technology companies, today announced an expansion of its longstanding partnership with Barclays, under which the bank will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy.

Illuminate Financial Logo
Illuminate Financial Logo

 

Barclays joins global financial institutions including Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Börse Group, Citi, and S&P Global as an investor in Illuminate Financial which backs early-stage FinTech and enterprise software companies driving innovation in the financial services industry.

Barclays was an investor in Illuminate Financial's previous $100 million FinTech fund which was a 2019 vintage.

Andy Challis, Co-Head of Principal Investments at Barclays, said: "We're delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Illuminate Financial. This investment will enable Barclays to play an even more meaningful role in the financial market's innovation ecosystem."

Illuminate Financial is led by Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner, alongside partners Alexander Ross and Rezso Szabo. The venture firm was founded in 2014 and to date has invested in more than 30 late-Seed to Series A companies addressing core challenges across financial services including digital assets infrastructure, climate and ESG, data and private markets, as well as broader enterprise solutions that target the sector.

Mark Beeston, Founder and Managing Partner at Illuminate Financial, commented: "It has been our privilege to work with Barclays for several years and welcome them back as an investor for the second time in our venture capital strategy. Illuminate Financial's investors represent a unique combination of global financial institutions, extending the firm's deep domain expertise and go-to-market value-add for our portfolio."

Disclosure
Nothing in this press release should be viewed as a statement of the named institutions' experience with, or endorsement of, Illuminate Financial and it is not known whether the listed institutions approve of Illuminate Financial, or the advisory services provided. Past performance in not indicative of future results. The contents of this press release should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security.

About Illuminate Financial Management
Illuminate Financial Management (Illuminate Financial) is a thesis-driven venture capital firm focused on FinTech and enterprise software companies defining the future of financial services. With offices in London, New York, and Singapore, Illuminate Financial's deep networks and trusted partnerships with key industry participants provide real insight into what the industry needs and helps their portfolio companies achieve their full potential.

Additional information may be found at www.illuminatefinancial.com | Twitter: @IlluminateFM | Blog: https://medium.com/illuminate-financial | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/illuminate-financial-management

About Barclays
Barclays is a British universal bank.  We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography.  Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.  For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays

Media Enquiries
Illuminate Financial
Rosie Zehtab
Head of Community
+44 (0)203 198 1600 
rz@illuminatefinancial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827552/Illuminate_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/illuminate-financial-and-barclays-expand-strategic-partnership-to-back-fintech-startups-301659667.html

