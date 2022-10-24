Illuminate Selected for Defense Intelligence Agency Contract

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, a data solutions company that provides tools and services which collect and analyze information for key decision-makers, announced today it has been selected to provide information technology and data management services for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

Illuminate will be providing its services in the IDIQ under the task order known as Enterprise Application Information Technology Lifecycle Services to the Science and Technology (S&T) Community of Interest (COI). Illuminate will use its DevSecOps development of cloud-native applications, system sustainment, and cloud migration to improve the effectiveness and quality of Science and Technology (S&T) applications for intelligence analysis and collection management, directly supporting the Intelligence Community (IC) and Combatant Commands.

"Through this contract, Illuminate continues to expand its expertise sustaining multiple systems in DIA's information environments," said Tameika Hollis, Illuminate's President. "Our selection for this work was made possible by Illuminate's broad experience and unique practical insights in intelligence analysis and exploitation, as well as our unrivaled cloud service and native technologies expertise. We are very proud to have been selected for this effort to help intelligence analysts and operators more effectively conduct their work while ensuring uninterrupted mission execution."

The primary objective of the SITE III IDIQ is to support warfighters, policymakers, and acquisition leaders across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE) by achieving an Information and Communications Technology advantage. The contract vehicle provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of the agency's infrastructure, systems, and applications.

The task order supports DIA's mission to develop and maintain the National MASINT Requirements System (NMRS) and future evolved systems to expedite the management of MASINT requirements.

About Illuminate

Illuminate provides data collection and analysis services and software to clients in the defense, intelligence, and Federal Law Enforcement sectors. More information can be found at OneIlluminate.com.

