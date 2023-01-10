U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

illy Partners with Reliant Coffee Services for Luxury Auto & Real Estate Environments

·3 min read

New Experiential Offering from illy Positioned to Meet Consumer Demand for Super Premium Coffee

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the super-premium coffee company from Trieste, Italy, announces it is extending its offering through a partnership with Reliant Coffee Services based in South Florida, specifically to meet growing demand for illy's unique 100 percent Arabica blend in sectors including luxury auto dealerships, residential buildings, Class-A offices, and hotels.

Reliant Coffee Services offer hospitality grade consumer facing automatic machines that transform bean to cup with barista quality levels.

illy tapped Reliant Coffee Services for its technological strength in providing a portfolio of sleek automatic machines in addition to reliable technical support and services for an array of locations and customers, which is essential to ensuring illy's quality beans are transformed into the perfect, fresh cup of coffee to enjoy.

Reliant Coffee commenced operations in 2017, and has offices in Florida and Chicago, and through their extensive distribution network, Services several markets throughout the U.S. including; New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, etc.

"The opportunity to partner with illy creates new opportunities for Reliant across a portfolio of industry sectors, who are looking for a super-premium product and a brand that is known for beautiful aesthetics, superior quality, and sustainability credentials," said Marko Askic, Director of Business Development for Reliant Coffee LLC.

"Premium lifestyle destinations such as auto dealerships are recognizing the opportunity to support a first-class customer experience through illy coffee," said Jack Edwards, President of illy caffè North America.   "Consumers continue to raise the bar when it comes to expectations including their coffee, and we continue to grow our leadership position by providing solutions and products for wide spectrum of hospitality environments."

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020, the company had 1291 employees and a turnover of € 446,5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illy-partners-with-reliant-coffee-services-for-luxury-auto--real-estate-environments-301717168.html

SOURCE illycaffè

