U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.28
    -9.24 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,074.16
    -134.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,839.46
    +3.70 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.06
    -8.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.02
    -2.26 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.00
    -26.10 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.66 (-2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,990.25
    +1,413.51 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.45
    +64.12 (+6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.51
    -1.44 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

illycaffè Announces Food Sustainability Scholarship to Support Students at The Culinary Institute of America

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in producing sustainable high-quality coffee and long-time supporter of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), is proud to announce a scholarship program supporting the education and advancement of students pursuing a concentration in farm-to-table, sustainable practice studies at the world's premier culinary college. The illy Farm-to-Table Scholarship will debut this fall.

"Sustainability is part of illy's DNA," said Jack Edwards, President of illy caffè North America. "Our recently launched One Makes The Difference initiative communicates that everyone can make a difference in working toward a sustainable world, and this scholarship will help students who share that vision achieve their dreams."

The CIA's farm-to-table concentration gives students pursuing a bachelor's degree in food business management or applied food studies the opportunity to explore such topics as advanced cooking, the ecology of food, sustainable food systems, and chef-community relations. Students in this concentration also learn how to source ingredients from local farms, fields, and forests, and develop menus using what they sourced.

"As the popularity of our farm-to-table concentration continues to grow, there is greater need for support for students in that program," said Kevin Allan, vice president of advancement at the CIA. "We are grateful for this scholarship, and for illy's ongoing support of the CIA's educational mission."

The CIA will award two to four scholarships to eligible CIA students through a competitive essay application.

illycaffè's partnership with the CIA goes back nearly a decade, focusing on coffee education and hands-on experiences through The Bakery Café by illy, the student-run bakery and café at the CIA at Greystone, in St. Helena, CA.

In addition, for over 85 years, illycaffè has continued to give great attention to operating sustainably with the aim of building a better future together with its partners and illy coffee lovers. The One Makes The Difference initiative encompasses illy's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2033. It embodies the continuous development of sustainable agronomical techniques, products, and solutions that competently respond to consumer needs by using less material and energy resources to reduce environmental impact.

Earlier this year, illycaffè partnered with the MICHELIN Guide Green Star in Europe and the U.S. to bring focus to and champion the restaurants and chefs whose efforts are at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy. In April 2021, illycaffè became the first global Italian coffee company to obtain B-Corp status.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. Illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2020 the company employed 1291 people and posted consolidated revenues of € 446.5 million. There are 261 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. For more information, visit www.illy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illycaffe-announces-food-sustainability-scholarship-to-support-students-at-the-culinary-institute-of-america-301350337.html

SOURCE illy

Recommended Stories

  • Cargill, Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

    The deal would see Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, join hands with smaller rival Continental Grain's Wayne Farms to compete better with rivals Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. Wayne Farms Chief Executive Officer Clint Rivers will lead the combined business, which will be privately held upon the deal's closure expected to be by early 2022.

  • Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

    Investors are turning cautious as the plant-based meat producer faces a COVID-19 variant that may throw economies into turmoil again.

  • Exclusive: Impossible Foods names new CFO ahead of highly anticipated IPO

    Impossible Foods Inc. will publicly announce a new chief financial officer and lead human-resources executive Monday as chatter about a possible IPO for the plant-based meat maker continues to sizzle.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • This National Pizza Chain Just Launched a Game-Changing New Cheesy Bread

    If you recall the days when tough-to-chew breadsticks topped with a tiny shake of parmesan were considered a stellar side to pizza, well… how times have changed. This week, one of America's more modern (and fastest-growing) pizza chains debuted a head-turning new cheesy bread that may have just raised the bar for us all. Check out what Blaze Pizza has been baking.This week via social media, Blaze Pizza announced: "Cheesy bread just got a MAJOR upgrade!" Previously, the brand had offered a cheesy

  • America's Largest Bakery Chain Is About to Expand Big-Time

    Big news for bread, bagel, and coffee lovers! An iconic U.S. bakery brand has just joined forces with two other well-known chains to double its services around the country. Check out what the three are cooking.On Thursday, Restaurant Business reported that Panera Bread has merged with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels to form a conglomerate that will " build an unrivaled fast-casual platform," according to Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary.RELATED: The Saddest Restaurant Closures in Your S

  • Socca Is the Delicious, Gluten-Free Chickpea Flatbread You'll Want to Snack On 24/7

    Make this socca recipe once, and you'll never host a get-together without it again.

  • Food combos illustrate Japan's gift for customization

    Food combos illustrate Japan's gift for customization

  • 15 Starbucks Drinks You Totally Forgot About

    It’s no secret that Starbucks has had the drink game on lock for decades. From producing soothing coffee and tea to delectable hot chocolate and their famous Frappuccinos, the brand has a tendency to be right on target with creating drinks fans will love. Here are 15 Starbucks drinks you probably forgot existed and, for some, quite possibly want to come back.

  • Alexandra Daddario Shares Her Easy Trick For Perfectly Cracking An Egg

    We ❤️celebs and their cooking tips!

  • I'm a Busy Parent & These Make-Ahead, Big-Batch Snacks Get Me Through the Week

    Making a big batch of healthy snacks at the beginning of the week helps me save time and money. My kids love them, too.

  • The Winery Everyone Is Talking About In Your State

    Have you tried the best vino near you?

  • 22 Zucchini-Packed Recipes for Sunday Dinner

    Whether you prefer your green summer squash paired with herbaceous sauces or packed into a flavorful casserole, these dishes will surely hit the spot. Recipes like our Zucchini Lasagna and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp make delicious Sunday feasts that everyone will love. This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb!

  • How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

    It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...

  • 17 Soup Recipes That Have Us Dreaming of Fall

    From creamy carrot soup to chili packed with pumpkin seeds and chunks of squash, there are all kinds of delicious flavors and spices at play here, so you're sure to find the perfect soup for you. Recipes like our Honeynut Squash Soup and Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry are perfect ways to celebrate fall. This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce.

  • Choose a Healthier Snack Bar

    Breakfast, post-workout snack, afternoon pick-me-up—when you need something quick and portable, a snack bar is an easy solution. But before you grab just any bar to fuel up, take a closer look at...

  • Saweetie Meal arrives at McDonald's Monday for a limited time, following BTS celebrity menu item

    McDonald's launches the Saweetie Meal with a side of "Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. It will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

  • For some craft beer drinkers, less can mean more

    For years, the market was inundated with heavy IPAs. Now drinkers are starting to push back. Bruce Milton Miller/Fairfax Media via Getty ImagesMy prepandemic summers were always packed with travel – trips to Europe for work and play, and, most recently, a road trip across the American West. At the end of a sweltering day of activities, I’d routinely wind down with some social drinking. In recent years, though, I started to notice a shift. Beer lists had grown to include more and more low-alcohol

  • Sam’s Club Is Selling A 16-Count Box of Halloween Hot Cocoa Bombs

    We’re ready for warm-beverage season. ☕️

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.