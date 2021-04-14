U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

illycaffè Earns B Corp Certification

illycaffè is the first Italian Coffee Company to Obtain B Corp Status, Awarded to Companies that Meet Highest Standards for Social and Environmental Performance

TRIESTE, Italy, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè has become the first Italian coffee company to obtain the B Corp certification, awarded to companies that meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and responsibility. B-Corp certified companies operate to optimize their positive impact on employees, their communities, and the environment.

ILLYCAFFÈ EARNS B CORP CERTIFICATION

While many corporations are making it a priority to be a positive force in the world, B Corps are leaders in translating this concept into practice, based on their adherence to strict overall measurement protocols for the value they create and their commitment to continuous improvement.

Ethics and sustainability are part of illycaffè's DNA: since its founding in 1933, it has set itself the goal of improving people's quality of life. In 2019, illy strengthened its commitment to operating as a stakeholder company when it adopted Benefit Company status. In doing so, illycaffè reaffirmed its choice to seek continued growth by operating in a sustainable way for the communities with which it interacts, formally integrating this commitment within company bylaws.

Sustainability has always been an operating principle at illycaffè. It is applied to the company's entire supply chain, which is built on a system of direct relations with suppliers on the basis of four pillars: selecting and working directly with the best Arabica growers; transferring knowledge and expertise to the growers, training them at illycaffè's University of Coffee (UdC); and through direct, hands-on work in coffee fields with specialized agronomists to achieve sustained, high-quality production while also respecting the environment.

illycaffè combines these actions with rewarding growers for the quality they achieve by paying premium prices, higher than the market average, while fostering continuous improvement to create sustainable coffee and a community of growers: a community in every sense, capable of meeting not only in-person but virtually thanks to the platform created by illy known as Circolo illy. These, and numerous other initiatives, contributed to illy's B Corp certification.

"We work every day to implement our principles and reconcile economics with ethics" said Massimiliano Pogliani, illycaffè CEO. "We launched the B Corp certification procedure to underline our commitment to keep generating a positive impact on society and on the planet, joining a network of like-minded companies that promote business models based on a strategy to create sustainable value in the long term."

illy achieved its B Corp certification with the support of Nativa – Regenerative Innovation Company, who supports businesses in their evolution toward a regenerative and sustainable economic paradigm.

With its new status, illy confirms its commitment to reaching its established targets for sustainability to create a durable and shared value. Overall, this is a noteworthy achievement for the company, considering that to date, only 3% of the 100,000 companies that have applied for B Corp certification have met the excellence criteria established by B Lab, the international certifying entity for B Corp status.

"This outstanding achievement by illycaffè shows that in the coffee sector too we can act generatively," said Eric Ezechieli, co-founder of Nativa, Regenerative Innovation Company, and country partner for Italy of B Lab. "Today all companies must necessarily evolve in this direction, and we believe that illy's success will inspire many others, in Italy and globally, to accelerate along this path."

illycaffè
illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the best cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Ernesto Illy Award" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaw. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2019, the company had 1405 employees and a turnover of € 520,5 million. There are 269 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a shareholder of illycaffè with a minority share to support the company in its international growth.

  • Exclusive: Toshiba board planned to oust CEO before $20 billion buyout offer - sources

    Toshiba's board planned to oust troubled CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani before CVC Capital Partners launched a $20 billion buyout bid last week, informing him a day before the offer was announced that it would replace him, people familiar with the matter said. Two members of Toshiba Corp's nomination committee, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama, met Kurumatani, himself a former CVC executive, and told him they intended to look for a new chief executive, three of the people said. Kurumatani then told them of the European private equity firm's plan to take Toshiba private, the three people said.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil climbs over 4% on signs of increasing crude demand

    Oil prices surged more than 4% on Wednesday, after a report from the International Energy Agency, followed by U.S. inventory data boosted optimism about returning demand for crude. Brent crude futures rose $2.70, or 4.2%, to $66.37 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.78, or 4.6%, to $62.96 a barrel.

  • Malaysia Builder Rally Hots Up as Pump-Priming Signs Appear

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Malaysian builders is gathering pace in the wake of more contract wins and a revival in mega infrastructure projects in the country.Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd., one of Malaysia’s biggest contractors, said Friday it won its first job of 2021, sending its shares to a 31-month high this week. TCS Group Holdings Bhd. said that same day it secured its maiden infrastructure job linked to an expressway project. A gauge of 52 builders is up 17% from a Feb. 3 low, trouncing the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index.Record-low interest rates and signs of government pump-priming has brought relief to the industry hit by the global pandemic and political turmoil from a change in government last year. The administration surprised analysts earlier this month when it said work on phase three of the Mass Rapid Transit project will start in the second half of 2021, sooner than expected. Details of another rail project costing 50 billion ringgit ($12 billion) have also been firmed up.Read: Malaysia Seeks Up to 30% Private Funding For MRT3 Project: Kini“Robust spending on infra will benefit related sectors such as transportation, power and building materials, as well as related services such as engineering and financial,” said Danny Wong, chief executive officer of Areca Capital Sdn. The firm had about 1.73 billion ringgit in assets as of April last year, according to its website.Malaysia set aside a record 69 billion ringgit for development expenditure in its 2021 budget.‘Progressing Fast’Beneficiaries from the MRT3 project that’s now estimated to cost 32.9 billion ringgit and span a longer 50 kilometers include Gamuda Bhd., IJM Corp., Kimlun Corp. and Malaysian Resources Corp., Lum Joe Shen, an analyst at Kenanga Research, wrote in a note Wednesday.“We are net positive on the new details as behind-the-scene progress is picking up fast,” Lum said.IJM shares rose 2.7% on Wednesday, while Malaysian Resources gained 3.2% and Kimlun added 1.1%. The Bursa Malaysia Construction Index advanced for a fourth day to close near its highest level since February 2020. Construction companies’ shares had been laggards because of overhangs including the political uncertainty and looming general elections, according to a April 2 report by Kenanga Research. The sector should be able to sustain its upward trajectory, albeit in a “choppy fashion,” it said.“The market is gradually recovering and there’s pent-up demand for properties backed by the low-interest rate environment,” Kerjaya’s Executive Chairman Tee Eng Ho said in a statement, after winning a 153.5 million ringgit contract linked to one of the largest mixed developments in Kuala Lumpur.(Updates with market performance in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock’s Record-Breaking ESG Fund Looks Just Like a Big Tech ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- As the biggest launch in the history of ETFs, it’s a ringing endorsement of all things ESG. But beyond its billion-dollar debut, BlackRock Inc.’s new fund might feel awfully familiar to most investors.The top holdings in the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) -- which lured about $1.25 billion in its first day on Thursday -- turn out to be Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The same five companies, in the same order, are the top stakes in the largest environmental, social and governance ETF on the market, the $16.5 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU). That’s also from BlackRock with a fee of 0.15%, half the price of LCTU.In fact, those tech megacaps form the bedrock of many exchange-traded funds, both in the ESG space and beyond. For example, four of them also are among the five largest holdings of the $167 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), which is simply tracking the Nasdaq 100. “The new fund looks akin to any other U.S. tech fund,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. Its early success is all tied to the growing “drumbeat” to allocate to investments tied to responsible themes, he said.For all their overlap in terms of holdings, there are key differences between funds like LCTU and ESGU.The new arrival is actively managed, and aims to target Russell 1000 companies that are best positioned for a green energy transition, considering issues like clean technology and waste and water management.Meanwhile, its more-established sister product passively tracks an index with a broader ESG remit.The sheer size of some tech names naturally leads to heavy ownership, especially by cap-weighted ESGU. The common holdings also may say more about the tech giants and their commitment to ESG, including clean power, than they do about the funds’ strategies.LCTU’s similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentional, according to Carolyn Weinberg, global head of product for iShares at BlackRock. “It enables our clients to invest as a core part of their portfolio as opposed to a satellite aspect,” she said. “They can build portfolios the way that they traditionally build portfolios, but substitute out the benchmark and add the sustainable or climate version.”The approach has certainly won some early fans. A consortium of large institutions was behind the stellar debut of LCTU and another fund, the BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD), the firm said in a statement. These included the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.Read more: Record Number of ETFs Launch Into Industry Deluged With CashThe record launch comes while many questions linger in the still-maturing ESG sector. A report released Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cautioned that some firms are mis-characterizing their products as ESG, possibly even violating securities laws in the process. The agency didn’t name any companies.“The definition of ESG is wide enough to drive a fleet of semi trucks through,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. Even so, ESG ETFs are in demand. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. In January alone, investors added $6.3 billion for a best-ever month. That’s pushed assets to an all-time high of $75 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago.“It’s one of the areas where I think you will see growth, but there’s very little consensus as far as how you measure these things,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “We need to be little bit more diligent about how we use that label.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $60K as Coinbase Listing Stirs Fresh Crypto Hype

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

  • Oil maintains upward momentum despite fresh coronavirus fears

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.17 cents, or 1.94%, at $61.35 a barrel. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted global oil demand and supply were set to rebalance in the second half of the year and that producers may then need to pump an additional 2 million barrels per day (bpd) to meet the expected demand. Similarly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday raised its global demand forecast by 70,000 bpd from last month's forecast and now expects global demand to rise by 5.95 million bpd in 2021.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK holding off on Liberty Steel as Gupta explores refinancing: minister

    Britain is allowing owner Sanjeev Gupta to explore refinancing options for Liberty Steel before offering any potential government support, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this month he was hopeful the government could find a solution for Liberty Steel after its biggest lender Greensill Capital went into insolvency last month. "But we can't strip Liberty Steel in this instance now from the wider group under which it sits."

  • Brazil Central Bank Pledges to Stop Core Inflation Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank is closely monitoring if a recent spike in commodity prices will continue to affect core inflation, and particularly expectations for 2022, as it removes monetary stimulus, according to its President Roberto Campos Neto.The bank delivered an outsized rate hike last month and promised another in May as it realized that what it deems as temporary price shocks were having a more lasting impact on inflation, even when more volatile items such as food and energy were excluded.“We understand that this process had some contamination in the core inflation numbers,” Campos Neto, 51, said in a Bloomberg TV interview late on Tuesday. “We keep vigilant on how this process is developing.”Brazil’s central bank is trying to put a lid on accelerating inflation without suffocating the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. It’s an especially delicate balance to strike as the nation reels from one of the world’s worst Covid death tolls and partial lockdowns. At the same time, investors are fretting over faster spending and populist inclinations of President Jair Bolsonaro.Read More: Probe Into Bolsonaro’s Handling of Pandemic Adds to Market Woes“We need to move rates but still be on stimulative grounds,” Campos Neto said during the interview, without ruling out bigger interest rate hikes. “Nothing is written in stone, we’re going to look and see how this develops.”He added that the central bank is “looking at 2022 more and more” to decide on rates.His ability to balance both challenges could define his career at the helm of the monetary authority. Since taking over the post in 2019, the former Banco Santander SA executive oversaw deep cuts to borrowing costs aimed at propelling Brazil out of a virus-driven downturn.But with annual inflation currently at a four-year high of 6.10%, well above this year’s 3.75% target, concern has shifted to the eroding purchasing power of Brazilians. According to the country’s statistics institute, surging transportation costs are a primary cause for the jump with fuel prices rising over 11% last month alone. For 2022, inflation expectations are slightly increasing above the 3.5% target.In effort ease the inflationary pain, policy makers raised rates by 0.75 percentage point in March -- the most in a decade -- and signaled another hike of the same magnitude is coming in May, taking the Selic rate to 3.5%.Many investors believe more aggressive hikes are needed to get inflation under control. Traders in interest rate futures are betting that policy makers will lift borrowing costs to over 6% by year’s end, while economists surveyed by the bank see borrowing costs at 5.25% in December.Fiscal ConcernBut Campos Neto said the swap market is being affected by doubts over Brazil’s commitment to get public finances in order. “We believe fiscal is imposing a premium on the curve, and this premium contaminates expectation that ends up in inflation,” he said.Similar concerns have weakened the Brazilian real nearly 9% so far this year, but Campos Neto said the central bank will continue to limit its interventions to moments of “market dysfunction,” as policy makers don’t target any specific level for the currency, only for inflation.“The important thing is how the real contaminates the inflation channel through the short-term inflation and through its expectations,” he said. “We’re vigilant on that and we’ll act if needed.”The Brazilian real was little changed early on Wednesday as investors awaited developments about this year’s budget impasse.Under pressure from political allies amid a devastating pandemic, Bolsonaro has broken past commitments to rein in public spending and adopted a more interventionist stance toward state-owned companies. In February, he ousted the head of state oil giant Petrobras for allowing fuel costs to rise according to international market prices.Meanwhile, the government continues to dole out more emergency aid as new and more lethal wave of the virus persists. Brazil broke daily records for Covid deaths twice last week, and hospitals nationwide are at capacity with patients sickened by the disease.BRAZIL INSIGHT: Track the Second Wave - High-Frequency DashboardWhile Campos Neto insisted the central bank has no say in fiscal policy, he made it clear that confidence in Brazil’s public finances will be crucial to the future of interest rates.“We think it is very important to pass on a message of fiscal discipline,” he said.(Updates with Campos Neto’s comments on the currency after 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canaccord Prepared to Raise Offer for RF Capital, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is willing to “substantially” raise its takeover price for RF Capital Group Inc. but can’t get its rival to discuss a deal, Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau said.A merger would unite two of Canada’s largest independent firms in wealth management. Canaccord said last month it offered C$2.30 a share for RF and was rejected by the board.“We’re prepared to increase our price substantially, but we don’t know what price they’re looking for because they won’t talk to us,” Daviau said in an interview.The updated proposal would include improved terms for RF Capital’s investment advisers, Daviau said. He declined to say what price Canaccord would be willing to pay. The current proposal values RF at C$367 million ($292 million).Richardson ControlCanaccord has little prospect of taking control of RF without winning the support of the Richardson family, whose closely held conglomerate, James Richardson & Sons Ltd., owns 44% of RF Capital, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.RF Capital’s minority shareholders “should be provided an opportunity to consider the proposal,” Canaccord said Wednesday in a written statement. “Canaccord Genuity is exploring legal options available, as well as options of taking our offer directly to RCG shareholders.”RF Capital shares are up 22% since Canaccord’s interest became public and closed at C$2.14 in Toronto on Tuesday.Canaccord has said that combining the firms would provide RF Capital’s investors with better value for their shares and open opportunities for RF’s wealth advisers. By publicly disclosing the proposal, Daviau is making an open appeal to those advisers, who form an influential bloc within RF because they collectively own 31% of the shares.RF has repeatedly rejected Daviau’s approach. “After consideration, the Board has again determined that pursuing your proposal is not in the best interests of RF Capital Group Inc.,” RF Chairman Donald Wright said in an April 9 letter posted on the company’s website, without elaborating.Canaccord’s wealth unit had C$85.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, according to an investor presentation. RF had C$32.7 billion in assets under administration as of March 31.Until last year, RF Capital operated under the name GMP Capital. It used to be a major player in investment banking and trading in Canada’s junior energy and mining markets, but it sold its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in 2019 to focus on wealth management and investment advice.(Updates with Canaccord statement and letter from RF Capital’s chairman)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Says It’s Close to IPO of Emirates Global Aluminium

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. said it’s “close” to an initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC as it studies other major deals including a role in a consortium investing in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.“We’ve been thinking about this for a couple of years and waiting for the right time for that business to be IPO’d,” Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Monday when asked about EGA, the Middle East’s biggest producer of aluminum. “We’re very close now.”Coming off its busiest year ever, the $232 billion fund has shown little sign of slowing down in 2021, striking deals ranging from purchasing a Brazilian refinery to investing in convertible bonds of messaging app Telegram.EGA, which is equally owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, has smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and a bauxite mine in Guinea. Its revenue in 2020 was $5.1 billion and it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $1.1 billion.The company had planned an IPO in 2018 or 2019 but it was pulled after then-U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates. His successor Joe Biden said in February that he would keep the U.S. restrictions in place, reversing Trump’s last-minute move to grant the UAE relief from the duties.“We will decide, obviously, when the appropriate market conditions are there, but the company is certainly in a very strong position and I think is well placed for an IPO,” Al Mubarak said during a virtual conference.EIG TalksMubadala is meanwhile considering other deals. It hasn’t yet decided whether to join a group led by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC that agreed on a $12.4 billion deal with Aramco.The wealth fund has teams studying the opportunity and looking at possible returns on investing in neighboring Saudi Arabia, according to Al Mubarak. It’s previously said that it was in talks with EIG.According to an announcement last Friday, the investors will buy 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a recently-formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for crude shipped through the Saudi Arabian firm’s network. Aramco will own the rest of the shares and retain full ownership of the pipelines themselves.Read more: Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value Mubadala has also made no decision about a share sale of its wholly-owned chipmaker GlobalFoundries, according to Al Mubarak. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the wealth fund had started preparations for a U.S. IPO that could value the business at about $20 billion.“GlobalFoundries is a strong, well-run business,” Al Mubarak said. “We have not taken a view or a decision yet.”India PushAfter an initial pause after the pandemic first hit, the wealth fund doubled down and invested more in 2020 than in any previous year, the CEO said.India emerged as one key destination for Mubadala’s money, with its investments there in 2020 eclipsing the combined total of the preceding 19 years, Al Mubarak said.The wealth fund invested $1.2 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital upstart Jio Platforms Ltd. in 2020, a deal that gave Mubadala a 1.85% stake in the venture.“Clearly, we were underweight in terms of India” and “over the last many years we didn’t invest as much as we should,” the CEO said. “That’s changing, and as far as we’re concerned in Mubadala, we’re certainly giving it a very particular focus.”(Updates with details on EGA in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Busier Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the GBP, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busier day ahead on the economic calendar after some key stats from the Asian session. The EUR, the GBP and the Greenback will be in focus later today.

  • Singapore’s MAS Holds Policy Stance While Softening Dovish Tone

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank kept its main monetary settings unchanged, while signaling a slightly less dovish tone going forward as it cautiously eyes a brighter recovery from the pandemic.While repeating its previous guidance that “that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore statement dropped the phrase “for some time.” It also said it expects economic growth to outpace its earlier expectations and noted a gradual pick-up in inflation.The MAS, which manages the exchange rate of the local dollar as its main monetary tool, held the slope, width and center of its currency band unchanged Wednesday, as expected in a Bloomberg survey. The slope is currently 0%, a policy that implies the MAS isn’t seeking currency appreciation, which it implemented at the outset of the pandemic last year.As a small city-state highly exposed to trade, Singapore offers a window into the global economic outlook, which is improving as vaccination drives get underway and fiscal and monetary stimulus filters through to businesses and consumers. The MAS pointed to a firming in domestic trade-related and modern services sectors, even as travel restrictions continue to hold back demand for leisure and hospitality.“The Singapore economy will grow at an above-trend pace this year, but the sectors worst hit by the crisis will continue to face significant demand shortfalls,” the central bank said in its statement. “As core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate.”Read more: Sentiment Analysis Suggests MAS Tightening May Be ComingAll 17 economists surveyed predicted no changes to the policy band, which the MAS uses to guide the local dollar against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Rather than using interest rates to maintain price stability, it adjusts the slope, or pace of appreciation, as well as the width and center of the currency band. It doesn’t disclose the details of these components.‘Touch’ HawkishThe Singapore dollar gained 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to 1.3383 as of 8:51 a.m., although in trade-weighted terms the gain was about 0.1%, according to a model from ANZ.The MAS statement represents “a nuanced calibration to a less aggressively dovish position,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “In essence the MAS is shifting to a more state-dependent policy accommodation that will balance between uneven but ‘above-trend’ pace of recovery this year.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The days appear to be numbered for the MAS’s neutral currency bias, with the central bank no longer indicating that an accommodative policy stance would ‘remain appropriate for some time.’ Assuming sustained progress in global Covid-19 inoculation, we still expect the MAS to return to a gradual appreciation bias in the Singapore dollar against trading partners at its next policy meeting in October, from zero currently.”-- Tamara Henderson, Asean economistKhoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., described the statement as “a touch hawkish” because of the absence of a time-based reference for the policy settings.“It’s clear that the next policy move will be a tightening,” he said. The statement “leaves the door open for a potential move in October. But I am still of the view that the earliest move would be April next year.”GDP GrowthThe decision was announced at the same time as government data showing gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the first quarter from a year ago, after falling 2.4% in the previous three months.On a non-annualized basis, GDP in the first quarter rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0% from the previous three months.Barring a setback to the global economy, this year’s GDP growth is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4%–6% forecast range, the MAS said, without providing a new range. However, the central bank said significant uncertainties remain -- including potential virus mutations and premature relaxation of social restrictions by governments -- which could derail the recovery.The fact that the authority flagged GDP above the upper end of the forecast, but didn’t give a revised range, “is potentially a less dovish/more hawkish hint going ahead for the October monetary policy statement,” said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The open-ended statement could also be attributable to the uncertainties pertaining to vaccination progress” and the resumption of international travel.Price PressuresCore inflation is expected to rise in coming months amid producer price pressures in major economies, the central bank said, reiterating its 0%-1% forecast for the full year. It raised its all-items inflation forecast for the year to 0.5% to 1.5%, from a previous forecast of -0.5% to 0.5%.The MAS also left the policy settings unchanged last October, after it had taken unprecedented easing steps in March 2020. Fiscal stimulus has done much of the heavy lifting for the recovery, with the government announcing programs worth about S$100 billion ($75 billion) to support businesses and workers.More details from the first-quarter GDP report:Manufacturing expanded 7.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2020 after growing 10.3% in the previous three monthsConstruction contracted 20.2% year-on-year in the three months through March after declining 27.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020Services industries shrank 1.2% after declining 4.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarterDespite the bullish outlook for GDP, the MAS “equally stressed the lingering slack in labor markets and continued headwinds faced by certain domestic industries, a clear sign that there is no rush to normalize monetary policy for now,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. However, “we think the MAS will be one of the first regional central banks to start normalizing policy in 2022 based on the strength of the country’s medium-term growth outlook.”(Recasts lead, adds GDP chart, adds analyst quote in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • Toshiba’s CEO Steps Down, Raising Doubt Over Buyout Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani will be replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, an abrupt leadership reshuffling that casts doubt on potential buyout offers for the $20 billion Japanese icon.Toshiba said the changes are effective immediately in an announcement Wednesday. The company will soon begin considering successors for Tsunakawa, who returns to the CEO job he held previously, said Osamu Nagayama, chairperson of the board, during a press conference in Tokyo.The decision came as factions within the conglomerate mounted resistance to a potential buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners -- where Kurumatani previously worked. Some executives felt the offer undervalued a storied Japanese corporation that still holds valuable energy and semiconductor assets, according to people familiar with matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal issues. Separately, private equity firm KKR & Co. is exploring a rival offer for Toshiba, Bloomberg News reported.“The optics, combined with the facts that CVC’s bid is now supposedly lower than KKR’s, and that CVC lacks experience with deals of such scale, probably mean it is out of the running,” said Mio Kato, an analyst with LightStream Research who publishes on Smartkarma.Nagayama, the Toshiba board chairperson, said he isn’t sure whether Kurumatani’s resignation will affect talks with CVC because the offer is “very preliminary and not formal.” He noted CVC voiced support for current management while Kurumatani was in charge.The company’s shares rallied after news of KKR’s possible bid, but then pared those gains to close 5.8% higher.Kurumatani suffered a sharp drop in support among the company’s executives and other staff. Employees who have confidence in the CEO fell to less than 60% in an internal January poll, down from more than 90% last year, Bloomberg News reported this week. More than 20% expressed a lack of confidence in his leadership, up from less than 5% previously.The survey results prompted Toshiba to conduct detailed interviews with a narrower group of about 30 top executives and more than half of them expressed a lack of confidence in Kurumatani.“Kurumatani’s resignation settles some issues, gives the new CEO some breathing room and the benefit of the doubt as long as he makes the right noises,” said Travis Lundy, an independent analyst who publishes on Smartkarma. “It will improve morale slightly internally as well. But the issues that have caused problems with shareholders are also at the board level.”The loss of confidence in Kurumatani was due in part to his decision to stick with three-year targets set in 2018, one of the people said. Many executives thought those goals were no longer realistic because of the Covid-19 pandemic and feared pressure to meet them resembled the rigid attitude of his predecessors, which led to an accounting scandal, the person said.In the press conference Wednesday, Nagayama said the CEO was leaving because the company had made its return to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.“Kurumatani offered his resignation as he feels his job to rehabilitate Toshiba is done with the return to the TSE’s first section,” Nagayama said. “We appreciate his efforts.”He said Kurumatani chose not to attend the press conference. The departing CEO did leave a letter, which a Toshiba spokesman read aloud.Kurumatani faced opposition outside the company too. He held on to his position by a slim margin last year, when only 57.2% of Toshiba shareholders approved of keeping him in the job. Questioning the transparency and process of that vote, Toshiba’s largest investor Effissimo Capital Management has requested an independent investigation, which was green-lit at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in March.​KKR is weighing a bid that would be likely to value Toshiba above the $21 billion buyout proposal that it’s already received from CVC, said one person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is also in the preliminary stages of exploring an offer for the company, including how such a bid might be structured, a separate person with knowledge of the matter said.The deliberations are at an early stage, no final decisions have been made, and the discussions may not lead to firm offers, the people said.Tsunakawa, the returning CEO, spent time during the press conference Wednesday offering reassurances that Toshiba would remain a strong Japanese company and invest in research and development. His comments appeared aimed at reassuring employees and business partners in the wake of the CVC offer.He also discussed Toshiba’s stake in Kioxia Holdings Corp., the memory chip business in which Toshiba sold off a majority stake. Tsunakawa said Toshiba would not sell its remaining holdings to a foreign semiconductor firm and that he anticipates the company will go public. The Wall Street Journal reported that Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.“We remain committed to provide our support to Kioxia’s IPO, and our stance on selling our holdings is unchanged,” he said.(Updates with chairperson’s comments from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.