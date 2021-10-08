U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,692.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.75
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.40
    +6.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    -1.30 (-6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9600
    +0.3440 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,493.26
    -262.26 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.61
    +1.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.39
    +11.35 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Illycaffè introduces illy Art Collection by Ron Arad for the 53rd Barcolana sailing regatta

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with tradition, on the 53rd Barcolana sailing regatta, the iconic espresso cup designed by Matteo Thun for illy in 1991 becomes a canvas to be decorated by the most important contemporary artists. For this year's edition, illycaffè has chosen the Israeli artist and designer Ron Arad, whose work is on display in the world's leading art collections. He drew inspiration from the 53rd Barcolana's motto, "The New Routes", to create his own version of the iconic cup.

ILLY ART COLLECTION BY RON ARAD
ILLY ART COLLECTION BY RON ARAD

The new illy Art Collection Barcolana features a minimalistic style with sinuous lines that give life to the very essence of the regatta itself – the sea, the boats, and their sails. In Ron Arad's cup, sailing takes on new forms, thanks in part to his decision to choose a type of brush that can reproduce traditional painting techniques in the digital medium. Through lines, colours, and images that evoke nautical charts and maps, we are invited on a journey along new and uncharted routes.

"In this illy Art Collection Ron Arad gives our cup the spirit of freedom and innovation that permeates the 53rd Barcolana. We are proud to renew our partnership with the city of Trieste's flagship event, and to dedicate this new illy Art Collection to it. It encourages us not to be afraid of the challenges that await us and motivates us to embark on new routes on blue seas and under clear skies. A message of hope and confidence that we are glad to offer everyone through a great cup of coffee" says Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè.

Ron Arad's illy Art Collection espresso cup is available to purchase from illy single-brand sales outlets (Cafè and Shop) and the e-shop www.illy.com at £25.

illy Art Collection

The illy Art Collections were born in 1992 from an idea of Francesco Illy: they are numbered author's cups signed by over 100 internationally renowned artists. Great masters such as Marina Abramovic, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Louis Bourgeois, Mark Quinn, AI Weiwei... and young creative talents. An everyday object like the white cup designed by Matteo Thun is transformed into a real canvas on which the protagonists of contemporary art continue to be inspired, making the gesture of drinking an espresso an experience that involves the senses and the mind.

Ron Arad

Ron Arad, an architect and designed, was born in Tel Aviv in 1951. He was one of the founders of the One Off design agency in 1981 and in 1989, together with Caroline Thorman, he founded Ron Arad Associates, an architecture and design firm. He is currently Professor of Product Design at the Royal College of Art in London. The name Ron Arad is synonymous with constant experimentation with materials and radical conceptual re-design of forms and structures in furniture, and this has made him one of the leading lights of contemporary design. His professional activity is focused on limited edition pieces. His work has been featured in major museums and art galleries, often as part of famous collections such as those of the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, and the Vera Design Museum in Germany.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655174/illy_Art_Collection_by_Ron_Arad.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499472/illy_Logo.jpg

illy Logo (PRNewsfoto/illy)
illy Logo (PRNewsfoto/illy)

Recommended Stories

  • How a Hagy Belzberg expansion will change the Holocaust Museum LA's Mid-City profile

    Hagy Belzberg designed the museum founded by Holocaust survivors. His $45 million expansion will heighten its mission and prominence on the landscape.

  • Why Grom Social Enterprises Shares Are Rising

    Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) shares are trading higher after the company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines. The assignments, two recurring episodic animated TV series, bolster the studio's output and leverage the expertise of Top Draw's animation professionals as well as Russell Hicks and Jared Wolfson, the studio's newly installed

  • Add Blue Chip Art To Your Portfolio With Shares Of This Multimillion-Dollar Painting

    Sophisticated investors are turning to alternative investments for higher potential returns and to diversify their portfolios with assets that have little correlation with the stock market. One type of alternative investment that is attracting increased interest is contemporary artwork. This isn’t surprising considering that this asset class is estimated to be worth $1.7 trillion and with a 14% annual return over the last 25 years, according to research conducted by Masterworks, and 23% annual r

  • Artist Marina Abramovic's 'Crystal Wall of Crying' commemorates Jews killed in Babyn Yar massacre

    "The Crystal Wall of Crying", an interactive installation by world-renowned performance artist Marina Abramovic, was erected in Ukraine's capital to commemorate Jews killed in one of the biggest massacres of the Holocaust during World War Two. It will be officially unveiled on Wednesday evening as part of a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary since Nazi troops gunned down nearly 34,000 Jewish men, women and children at the wooded ravine of Babyn Yar on Sept. 29-30, 1941. A symbolic extension of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, the artwork is a "wall for healing," Abramovic told Reuters in an interview ahead of the ceremony.

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute required innovative donations

    The upcoming world premiere at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra of a classical music piece inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would probably have been impossible if not for a bunch of lawyers in the Chicago area, a Long Island fine arts foundation and an award-winning pianist and composer who put the deal together. Such is the art of financing new musical works in the midst of a pandemic. "You’re looking for support for something that doesn’t exist,” said Jeffrey Biegel, a pianist and composer on the faculty of Brooklyn College who has managed to bring together donors and composers to create more than a dozen musical works since 1999.

  • Inspiring new works by leading emerging artists energize the 2021 Sobey Art Award exhibition at National Gallery of Canada

    Inspiring new works from five of Canada's leading emerging visual artists promise to energize and challenge visitors to the National Gallery of Canada starting on October 8, 2021 in the 2021 Sobey Art Award exhibition, on view until February 20, 2022.

  • Poussin and the Dance review, National Gallery: A youthful, light-hearted look at the French painter

    4/5 The National Gallery’s attempt to humanise one of art’s major names still leaves Poussin a little inscrutable

  • Tezos to Present NFT Exhibition at Influential Art Basel Miami Beach Show

    Tezos will be presenting a multi-faceted non-fungible token (NFT) exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021. The two projects said Thursday the show, in a 2,500-square-foot exhibition space carved out for NFTs, will feature artworks, some interactive, from artists using the Tezos platform. It will also include speakers and panel discussions discussing issues related to NFTs’ expanding presence in the art world.

  • Carnegie Hall reopens for 1st live concert since pandemic

    Tonight's opening night gala concert featured the Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and performing works by Beethoven, Bernstein and Shostakovich.

  • Robert Hartwell on teaching the next generation of Broadway stars

    Robert Hartwell, founder and artistic director of "The Broadway Collective," joins CBSN to discuss the return of Broadway and his group's new intensive training program for teens aged 12 to 18 called "Broadway's Open."

  • Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes Join Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’ Revival

    Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes will join the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” The show is already set to star “Booksmart” actor Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice. She’ll be supported by Karimloo as her love interest, Nick Arnstein, Lynch as her mother, Mrs. Rosie Brice and Grimes as Eddie Ryan, […]

  • Hello, Gorgeous! Get your first look at Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

    EW has your exclusive first look at Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in the revival of musical 'Funny Girl.'

  • Today in History for October 7th

    Highlights of this day in history: U.S. and Britain strike Afghanistan; Achille Lauro hijacked; Supreme Court pick Clarence Thomas faces damaging claims; Matthew Shepard beaten to death; Singer John Mellencamp born; 'Cats' hits Broadway. (Oct. 7)

  • Sharon D Clarke on Making Her Broadway Debut in ‘Caroline, or Change’ and Theater’s Landmark Season for Black Artists

    Theater actor Sharon D Clarke was raised on classic movie musicals but struggled to picture herself as an actor. “My mom loved Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Gene Kelly. We watched all of those,” she says. “But there wasn’t much diversity.” After watching “West Side Story,” which featured prominent characters of color, a world […]

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway’s Reopening, ‘Cinderella’ and Why the ‘Cats’ Movie Caused Him to Buy a Dog

    Ever since the chandelier first crashed in thunderous fashion, “The Phantom of the Opera” has been a fixture of Broadway, becoming as iconic a symbol of theatergoing as the celebrity caricatures that adorn the walls at Sardi’s. Its mixture of soaring romanticism and spectacle fueled the beloved musical’s history-making run. Since the show’s debut on […]

  • Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

    Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced […]

  • WANDAVISION’s Halloween Costumes Get Collectible Statues

    WandaVision's Vision and Scarlet Witch get a pair of collectible statues, both based on their comic book accurate Halloween costumes. The post WANDAVISION’s Halloween Costumes Get Collectible Statues appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Digital Turbine Nears Buy Point

    Digital Turbine is showing signs of accumulation as it sits just below a 76.70 entry. The company's technology basically makes it easier for businesses to generate revenue through mobile content.

  • EXCLUSIVE: How GM, Microsoft, Palantir-Backed Wejo Is Scaling Its Connected Vehicles, Marketplaces

    The connected vehicle company Wejo is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) in a $1.1-billion deal. The pent-up demand from original equipment manufacturers ultimately led Wejo to go public via the SPAC route, Wejo CEO Richard Barlow said Wednesday in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack." Partnerships: Notable Wejo investors include General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Palantir Tech