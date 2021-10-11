illycaffè launches new E.S.E. Forte Roast pods for those who love a rich, bold taste

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new illy E.S.E. Forte pods will satisfy all those who love rich, bold taste. A new addition to the E.S.E. (Easy Serving Espresso) range, the timeless single-serving pods have the perfect dose of coffee in between two layers of paper filters. The pods are certified compostable and can be disposed of in the organic bin*. They are already available in the Classic roast, for both espresso and americano and in the Intense and Decaf versions.

illycaffè E.S.E. Forte

With an intense aroma of toasted bread and a persistent dark chocolate aftertaste, the new illy E.S.E. Forte pods are ideal for those who prefer a full-bodied espresso. Available in practical 18 single-serving portion packages, each pod is crafted individually to protect the coffee from oxidation and preserve it perfectly, maintaining all its flavour and quality for a full 24 months from the date of purchase.

illy E.S.E pods are part of a responsible and contemporary consumer experience, made even more complete by adhering to illy's subscription programs that allow you to enjoy the convenience of a constant supply. The pods are perfectly matched for the new illy ESE super-compact and sustainable coffee machine available in black and red. An ideal alternative for those who like ground espresso and enjoy the comfort and excellence of portioned coffee, is the X1 Anniversary E.S.E. & Ground, which gives users the freedom to choose between two environmentally sustainable preparation systems – the E.S.E pods or 250g ground coffee cans of illy's unique 100% Arabica blend. An icon with a contemporary look that combines beauty and environmental awareness, available in two versions: stainless steel and varnished (red or black).

illy E.S.E. Forte is now available from the illy e-shop and from single-brand retail outlets (illy Caffè and illy Shop), in 18-pod packages at £5.50.

*Check with your local authorities regarding the separate collection regulations in your area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656145/illycaffe_ESE_Forte.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499472/illy_Logo.jpg