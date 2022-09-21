U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

ILLYCAFFÈ OPENS A NEW BRANCH OF UNIVERSITÀ DEL CAFFÈ IN BRAZIL

0
·4 min read

The division is dedicated to the training of hospitality professionals and consumers.

Since 2000, Università operates in the country with courses dedicated to coffee growers.

SAO PAULO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in the high-quality coffee sector, opens today in São Paulo the second Brazilian branch of the Università del Caffè, a knowledge transmission hub that since 1999 aims to promote and disseminate the culture of quality coffee worldwide. It will offer courses for both hospitality professionals and consumers, joining the branch opened in 2000, dedicated to the training of coffee growers, and which, in tandem with the Ernesto Illy Award for Sustainable Coffee Quality for "Espresso" since 1991, was the forerunner of improving the sustainable quality of Brazilian coffee.

Baristas, catering professionals and consumers will be able to follow the course that best suits their needs and interests.  Shrouded in the atmosphere and rich history of the company, participants will be able to learn about the stimulating world of coffee and the unique illy blend, from plant to cup, from the industrialization phase to the development of sustainability along the entire supply chain and the sensory experiences. Practical classes will also teach the best techniques for preparing a perfect espresso, in addition to many other coffee-based drinks. Specialization and improvement courses, dedicated to hospitality professionals and offered in a structured environment with equipment for all coffee preparation systems, as well as specific training for customers and partners, will aim to ensure the perfect cup of coffee to the consumers of the illy bars.

"With the inauguration of this second Brazilian branch of Università del Caffè we want to strengthen our presence in the hospitality sector in Brazil, improving the training of those involved in the transformation of the product," - explains Moreno Faina, Director of the University of Coffee. "Brazil has always been strategic for illy, it was the country that gave rise to the Università del Caffè for the producers, initiating the expansion of a training model that is now replicated in 26 countries of the world."

Promoting knowledge-sharing is the main objective of the Università del Caffè, which to date has trained more than 320,000 people thanks to the expertise of the 80 certified professors working in the university's 26 other branches. Through the opening of Brazil's second branch, illy continues to bring to the world the culture of sustainable high-quality coffee, supporting all supply chain operators on their learning path.

University of Coffee for growers
PENSA - Avenida Professor Luciano Gualberto, 908 - University City - São Paulo

University of Coffee for professionals and consumers
illycaffè Sud América
Rua Oscar Freire, 708 - São Paulo

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933. Its mission has always been to offer the best coffee to the world. Illycaffè produces a unique 100% Arabica blend, combining 9 of the best varieties in the world, selected by illycaffè: every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office. As a result of its innovations, illycaffè contributes to the coffee technology progress at global level. In 1991, the "Premio Ernesto Illy de qualidade sustentavel do cafè para espresso" was launched in Brazil for quality espresso coffee. illycaffè has contributed to the sharing of the know-how, paying growers a premium price for the best quality selected by illycaffè. Since 2016, with the "Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award", the company has celebrated coffee growers all over the world that, according to illy, have produced the best sustainable coffee. Since 2013, the company has been in the list of the World Most Ethical Companies. In 2019, it enhanced its commitment to pursue a sustainable business model integrating the interest of people with the environment, adopting the status of Società Benefit (Benefit Company) and adding this commitment into its own bylaws. In 2021, illycaffè was the first Italian company in the coffee sector to obtain the international certification as B Corp as a result of its commitment to comply with the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company also founded the University of Coffee, which has the objective of sharing culture at all levels, offering a comprehensive and practical training to growers, baristas and coffee lovers. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 120 international artists. In 2021, the company had 1305 employees and a turnover of about €500 million. There are 205 illy single-brand shops in over 40 countries all over the world. In 2021, Rhone Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans.

For more information 
www.illy.com 
Magrino PR – illy@magrinopr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illycaffe-opens-a-new-branch-of-universita-del-caffe-in-brazil-301629839.html

SOURCE illycaffè

