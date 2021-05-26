Kejvi Dema

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading in the financial markets is an art that one has to master in order to make consistent profits. While trading may look like an easy task, it demands a lot of knowledge and experience in order to become profitable. We believe that with proper guidance, anyone can make money from the stock market. “Illyrian Options” is one such company that offers “One-on-One Mentorship” to help beginner traders succeed in the financial markets.



Kejvi Dema is the Founder of Illyrian Options and has mentored several traders turning them into consistently profitable market participants. Kejvi, or better known as KV, is the Founder of Illyrian Options & holds a BBA in Finance & Investments and is currently in the process of taking his CFA Level 1 certification. With over 5 years of experience in trading equities and 2 years of options trading as well, his experience and expertise helps new traders learn the tricks of the trade.

What is the “One-on-One Mentorship” Program?

The Illyrian Options One-on-One Mentorship program is a structured beginners guide into the world of trading. Starting from the basics of how to open a trading brokerage account to the highly advanced strategies that are used by professionals, Kejvi Dema mentors and takes members on a step-by-step journey at a consistent pace. This ensures that members get a practical learning experience and understand the world of finance from the basics. Members of the One-on-One Mentorship program get a 100-page eBook guide that starts from the basics of the stock market, talks about the financial crisis, and goes in-depth about technical analysis, various trading strategies, and trading psychology.

This program is great for beginner traders as it takes them from the basics of the stock market to the advanced level, all in an effective and consistent manner. Members of the Illyrian Options One-on-One mentorship program get to learn things like how to set up charts and indicators, how to use technical analysis to your advantage, learn about risk management, learn how to create a watch list, get an insight into various effective strategies, and more.

What is Included in the One-on-One Mentorship?

Opting for the One-on-One Mentorship program has several benefits and advantages for new traders. There are various features included in this program. Some of them are the following -

3 Private Zoom Sessions



Enrolling in the Illyrian Options One-on-One Mentorship program gives members access to 3 private zoom sessions with Kejvi Dema. This allows clients to learn via practical experiences and clear any doubts they have; face to face with a professional.

The Full Options Trading Guidebook



Another benefit of enrolling in the One-on-One Mentorship program is that members get an exclusive copy of “The Full Options Trading Guidebook”. This book is a great resource to dive deep into the depths of options trading and master this art.

One Month Free Access to Illyrian Options Discord Chat



Members also get one month of free access to Illyrian Options Discord chat where traders can communicate with like-minded people and share their experiences. This also allows members to follow and take live trades that are taken by KV which he shares and explains in the Discord chat room.

Conclusion

Illyrian Options and their One-on-One Mentorship program is a great way for beginner traders to learn and master the art of trading. With practical experience and a structured course that takes people from the basics to the very advanced levels of trading, Kejvi Dema’s mentorship program is definitely worth checking out. With multiple success stories of students who started from zero and now are making trading a second source of income, Illyrian Options One-on-One Mentorship is one of the most affordable and effective trading mentorship programs available out there.

Check out Illyrian Options One-on-One Mentorship program HERE.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6775065a-94d8-4bda-aaf6-e9df453c970e

CONTACT: Media Details Contact: Kejvi Dema Company: Illyrian Options Email: kv@illyrianoptions.com



