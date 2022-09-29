ILUS Confirms Share Lock-Up Opportunity

ILUS International Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing public safety and industrial companies across the globe. The company has achieved rapid growth since new management took the reins in January 2021 and is planning the completion of several large acquisitions as well as an up-list to a major stock exchange.



In line with this progress and in an effort to create maximum value for its long-term shareholders, ILUS will be providing its shareholders with an opportunity to lock-up ILUS shares in a preference category as follows:

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to lock-up common ILUS shares in a preference category for a period of 24 months

Participating Shareholders will receive a percentage in consideration of the number of ILUS common shares they choose to lock-up

Participating Shareholders may receive a consideration percentage in ILUS shares which offers the opportunity for these shares to be converted for shares in Emergency Response Technologies (ERT) or any other ILUS subsidiary where legally possible.

Further details including the consideration percentage, share conversion information and potential related benefits will be confirmed at the launch of the lock-up

“In conjunction with our completed audit, which is being followed by our Form 10 submission, additional completed acquisitions, an up-list and further exciting developments, we are now confident that the lock-up will greatly reward our participating long-term shareholders,” said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.

The lock-up opportunity will soon be made available to all ILUS Shareholders as per the following procedure and conditions:

First, ILUS will make an announcement confirming the full details of the lock-up to participating Shareholders

Following this announcement, Shareholders who choose to participate in the lock-up will be able to register their details on the ILUS website

Participating Shareholders will be required to sign an electronic Lock-up and Leak-out Agreement confirming that they shall refrain from publicly selling their common stock for a period of 24 months, and shall adhere thereafter to a twelve (12) month leak-out period whereby they agree to limit their sale or transfer of shares

At any time during the Lock-Up Period, the Shareholder may not publicly sell the Shares beneficially owned by the Shareholder. The Shareholder may privately sell the Shares at any time but the legend on the Lock-up will remain

All Shares subject to the Leak-out Agreement will bear an applicable legend at the Transfer Agent

Shareholders with free trading ILUS securities held at the Depository Trust Company (DTC) will be required to deposit their ILUS stock certificates to ILUS’ Transfer Agent to affix the appropriate restrictive legend therein

At the confirmed start date to be provided by ILUS, participating Shareholders who have registered, completed the necessary documentation and procedure will be issued their lock-up and consideration percentage confirmation

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented: “Our focus has been on establishing a solid foundation for our business which will transform the sectors we operate in at the same time as it repeatedly delivers optimal value for our shareholders. As planned, our business is now taking multiple giant leaps forward and shareholders who continue on this journey with us for the longer-term will have the opportunity to obtain maximum value.”

