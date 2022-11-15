U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.75
    +54.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,785.01
    +248.31 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.82
    +256.60 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.45
    +35.20 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.12
    -0.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0063 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    -0.0620 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1914
    +0.0159 (+1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3250
    -0.6750 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,908.56
    +259.31 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.70
    +3.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.96
    -29.21 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

ILUS Confirms Strong Third Quarter Results With Increases in Revenue and Net Profit

ILUS International Inc.
·4 min read
ILUS International Inc.
ILUS International Inc.

NEW YORK, NY , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety and industrial companies across the globe. The company reports that the third quarter was its strongest to date despite it already being overshadowed by an even stronger performance in the fourth quarter which is underway. 

Third quarter revenue, net profit and assets increased by 550%, 203% and 187% respectively over the same period in 2021, with highlights for the three months ended September 30th, 2022, as follows:
·       Revenue: $20,419,421 
·       Net Profit: $1,187,494 
·       Assets: $77,299,258

With impressive progress made in the consolidation and continued growth of the operating companies within the group during the third quarter, ILUS also successfully completed its audit as planned during the quarter and has since filed its Form 10 with the SEC to become a fully reporting entity. The company now expects to be fully reporting before year end, following which it plans to change its registered name and apply to OTC Markets to up list from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “Our third quarter results illustrate the enormous progress we have made as a business in the last year; however, we are already in the midst of an even stronger fourth quarter. Over the last few months, we have consolidated and strengthened key areas of our business to prepare ourselves for the exciting strategic moves ahead. We now look forward to announcing several exciting deals in line with these strategic moves over the coming weeks.”

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Contact:

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:
website: https://ilus-group.com      Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Top Reasons to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -2.43%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -2.42%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -2.41%, compared to a […]

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the third quarter.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • 1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

    If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leader in two markets set to grow in the double-digits this decade: e-commerce and cloud computing. As a result, Amazon's reported declines in operating income. Amazon has the market position and financial resources to weather these times.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $3.60, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session.

  • Berkshire Bought Taiwan Semi Stock. Here’s What Else It Bought and Sold.

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Pedevco Corp. (PED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -66.67% and 9.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?