U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.25
    +11.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,895.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,973.25
    +41.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.40
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.93
    -1.87 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.40
    -9.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.84
    +2.04 (+8.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1830
    +0.9850 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.40
    +36.49 (+7.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.20
    -31.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

I'm an Amazon employee who likes working in person. I think our return-to-office plan falls short, so I'm quitting to work somewhere with a stronger office presence.

Sarah Jackson
·4 min read
An Amazon logo on the side of a building.
"It's crazy because Amazon will probably think I'm quitting because I want to work from home, but it's actually the opposite," an employee told Insider.Getty

  • Amazon is mandating that employees return to the office at least three days a week starting in May.

  • One employee says she was initially excited but realized she won't gain much from it since her team is geographically dispersed.

  • She's now quitting to work somewhere with a stronger in-office presence.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with an Amazon employee who is quitting to work somewhere with a stronger in-person work culture. Insider has verified their employment, but isn't naming them in order to protect their career. This essay has been edited for length and clarity.

When I first heard we'd be going back to the office, I was really excited. I like having more compartmentalization to my home and work life. I'm an extrovert, and my work is very collaborative; I really like getting people in a room and talking through something.

During the past few years that we've been remote, I feel like I haven't been able to do my best work. In meetings, most people won't join on video, so you miss social cues or body language. I assume everybody's multi-tasking and not really paying attention. I miss in-person collaboration — being able to see if people are tracking or if someone is a bit confused, and getting their insights.

However, I soon realized the office we're going back to won't be the same office we had before the pandemic. I'll never get my old work environment back again, because nobody on my team is actually tagged to the Seattle office now. We're so geographically dispersed that all the benefits that leadership is talking about won't be realized by forcing everybody back to the office.

When I realized this, I kind of teared up because I've been holding out hope for two years that we'd get back to how it was before, where I felt like I was doing my best work. But now, even with the mandate, yes, I'd be going into the office, but I'd still essentially be working as if I'm remote.

I've been coming into the office two or three days a week since late last year, but few other people come, and none of them are my teammates or anyone I otherwise know. So it was basically like I was home: I just dialed into meetings the whole day, and I didn't really collaborate with anyone in person. It felt like working from a Starbucks.

I think leadership made their decision assuming all teams are co-located or at least clustered between two sites, but that's just not the reality. So all of these people who have reasons for wanting to work from home will have to trade that in and not get anything decent on the other side.

Knowing now that Amazon's return to the office won't be what I wanted, I'm leaving to work somewhere with a stronger in-person culture. It's crazy because Amazon will probably think I'm quitting because I want to work from home, but it's actually the opposite.

I feel like access to leadership is key. In previous jobs where I worked with people in lots of different places, at least my leaders were always in my location. At Amazon, I never get to work with my manager in person. In my new job, I will be able to do that.

Looking at our Slack channels about our return to office, there's a lot of really great insights into the benefits of working for home from perspectives that I hadn't yet considered. A lot of women say they don't have to spend as much time working on their appearance while remote versus when they go into the office.

Or for trans people, it might be more comfortable to use their restroom at home and not worry about being misgendered at work.

It feels like most employees prefer to be remote, and I'm the odd one out for wanting to come in. I know remote work is really great for some people, but ultimately it's just not how I want to work. I think people can agree that working in person has some value, but unless we're forced to do it, nobody's going to get out of their pajamas and actually come in.

Right now, a lot of employees feel like there's this grand announcement with no actual plan or details, so they're just left wondering, What does this mean for us? Are there enough desks? People are just confused and uncertain as to how Amazon is going to execute this.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • 401(k) Vesting and What It Means for You

    Any money that you put into your 401(k) is yours. But when it comes to employer match contributions, things work a little differently. To own any portion of your employer's contributions, you'll need to vest in your employer's match contributions. … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Vesting and What It Means for You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices fall as SVB collapse rocks financial markets

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 1%, at $79.95 a barrel at 0700 GMT. The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Coinbase Files Amicus Brief in Insider Trading Case: ‘We Need Rulemaking’

    The exchange denies that any of the tokens former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi inside-traded with associates were securities because Coinbase doesn’t list securities – but it would like to if the SEC gave it proper rules and guidance.

  • Russian Oil Flows Rebound as India Snaps Up More Pacific Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows rebounded last week, with India now making inroads into the country’s Pacific exports having taken the bulk of cargoes shipped from western ports after a European embargo.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fu

  • Author details how she was able to retire early at 38

    Tanja Hester is the author of “Work Optional: Retire Early The Non Penny-Pinching Way."

  • Crypto group DCG looking for new partners following SVB collapse - CoinDesk

    Santander, HSBC and Deutsche Bank are still willing to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk said, after recent banking failures in the United States left crypto firms and tech startups stranded and hunting for new banking partners. DCG has also reached out to BlackRock, JPMorgan and Bank of America, the report added.

  • Meta plans to wind down NFT initiatives on Facebook, Instagram to focus on other services

    Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will wind down its non-fungible token operations on both social media services.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Viral TikTok résumé ‘hack’ encourages job seekers to lie about working at Twitter after Musk’s spat with a disabled employee highlights potential loophole

    But an expert warns telling big lies on your CV could cost you in the long run.

  • Work Just Doesn’t Pay for Thousands of People in Sunak’s Britain

    (Bloomberg) -- Saira Hussein almost decided to give up hiring an assistant when one candidate said all he wanted from her was to sign a form so he could keep drawing benefits.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material Weakness’ in Reporting Since 2021US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $2