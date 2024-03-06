'I'm A Gen X'er, And I'm Living With My Mom Because I Can't Afford To Pay Rent Anywhere Right Now' – The Latchkey Generation Faces Financial Hurdles, Battling Rising Housing Costs Alongside Millennials And Gen Z

Recent data highlights that a significant portion of adult Gen Zers, ages 18 to 26, live with family members, with figures reaching 68% according to a RentCafe study. The study also states that 1 in 5 millennials haven't left the nest yet. This trend signals a broader issue that spans beyond the youngest working generation, challenging traditional expectations of independence and financial security.

The topic gained attention after a viral TikTok showcased a Gen X mom expressing her frustration with the evolving economic conditions. She had believed that hard work and a good job were the keys to a successful life, a notion that seems increasingly out of reach. Countless comments echoed this sentiment with various users sharing their experiences.

According to Buzzfeed, one user, Jomariem, a self-identified Gen Xer, contributed to the conversation saying, “Life is definitely harder than it was a few decades ago — and not just for younger people. I’m a Gen Xer and I’m living with my mom (in a house that’s paid for because my dad built it) because I can’t afford to pay rent anywhere right now, even though I’m working two part-time jobs.” This reflection indicates that the issue of housing affordability and economic stability is not confined to a single generation.

Jomariem also touched on the challenges of job hunting, noting a shift toward a more impersonal hiring process and increasing employer selectivity. She reminisced about a time when people could comfortably live on a single income, afford education without debt and purchase homes on modest salaries.

“Something seriously needs to change in this country, because the American dream is becoming out of reach for so many people these days!” she said, emphasizing the need for systemic changes.

The financial strain extends to retirement planning, particularly for Gen X, who find themselves squeezed between baby boomers and millennials. With the largest wealth gap of any generation, the prospect of retirement is a struggle for many in Gen X, casting doubts on the feasibility of a secure retirement.

The financial challenges facing Gen X are significantly more severe than those of the adjacent boomer generation, with surveys revealing a stark contrast in financial stress and preparedness for retirement. According to Next Avenue, only a small fraction of Gen Xers feel they are making progress in saving for retirement, handling unexpected expenses or covering health care costs, in stark contrast to the more optimistic figures reported by boomers. This disparity highlights Gen X’s struggles with significant debt, caregiving responsibilities and job security, exacerbated by the pandemic’s economic impact. These factors contribute to Gen X’s increased financial fragility and stress, underscoring the urgent need for solutions addressing these challenges​.

This shared struggle among millennials, Gen Z and Gen X sheds light on the changing economic landscape, where the promise of a stable, fulfilling life through hard work seems increasingly elusive. The discussion around these challenges highlights the urgent need for solutions that address housing affordability, job security and retirement readiness across generations.

