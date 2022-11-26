I'm a Gen-Zer living in NYC and these are the ways I use TikTok as a one-stop-shop to plan my day
When I moved to New York City in May, TikTok became the best place for me to find things to do.
Soon, I was using the app to find recipes, book recommendations, and product reviews.
TikTok has become my preferred search engine to find just about anything I could want.
#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Moving to a brand new place at 23 can be overwhelming. I wasn't sure how I was going to move all of my clothes from Texas, but I found out about "moving bags" from TikTok.
I was basically a tourist during my first few months in NYC but TikTok has helped me find gems all around New York City. I discovered there's a park right under the Brooklyn Bridge!
Finding fun and inclusive spaces as a Black woman in a heavily populated city can be hard. TikTok helped me find parties thrown in the city for people with a culture similar to mine.
I've become quite the concert-goer since I found the Brooklyn Mirage on TikTok. The venue reminds me of a music festival happening in the heart of Williamsburg.
Since I'm new to New York, TikTok videos help me find restaurants to try and come back to if I enjoy them.
#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt...again: I wasn't ready to splurge on $500 noise-canceling headphones, so I found these $70 dupes on Amazon.
I get all my book recommendations from #BookTok.
Whenever I'm craving a home-cooked meal, I check out the folder of recipes I have in my Favorites tab.
Before a night out, I always check TikTok to make sure I'm not missing any trendy parties or clubs.
It doesn't always work out. I went to a hairdresser I found on TikTok and left feeling like I wasted $150.
I took another chance on a TikTok hairstylist, but this time I watched a more in-depth client review, and it paid off! I loved my braids, and it was cheaper than when I got them done in Texas.
Read the original article on Business Insider