I'm a Gen-Zer living in NYC and these are the ways I use TikTok as a one-stop-shop to plan my day

2
Jordan Hart
·3 min read
woman in glasses smiling at the camera
Jordan Hart/Insider

  • When I moved to New York City in May, TikTok became the best place for me to find things to do.

  • Soon, I was using the app to find recipes, book recommendations, and product reviews.

  • TikTok has become my preferred search engine to find just about anything I could want.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Moving to a brand new place at 23 can be overwhelming. I wasn't sure how I was going to move all of my clothes from Texas, but I found out about "moving bags" from TikTok.

Woman moving bags outside of airport
Moving bags (the blue ones pictured) are large water-resistant carriers that fit just as much as a cardboard box of the same size, but they have handles and back straps for easy transportation. You can use them as luggage on an airplane, too.Jordan Hart/Insider

I was basically a tourist during my first few months in NYC but TikTok has helped me find gems all around New York City. I discovered there's a park right under the Brooklyn Bridge!

Brooklyn Bridge
I, like many other Gen-Zers, have made TikTok my preferred search engine when I have a query for the internet. Now, this park is my favorite place to read in the afternoons if I want to lie in the grass and watch boats pass by.Jordan Hart/Insider

Finding fun and inclusive spaces as a Black woman in a heavily populated city can be hard. TikTok helped me find parties thrown in the city for people with a culture similar to mine.

Jordan Hart posing in sunlight
I've found places that make me feel not so far from home even though most of the people I love are over 1,000 miles away.Jordan Hart/Insider

I've become quite the concert-goer since I found the Brooklyn Mirage on TikTok. The venue reminds me of a music festival happening in the heart of Williamsburg.

Concert crowd at the Brooklyn Mirage
So far, I've seen Marshmello, Kaytranada, and Young MA live at the Brooklyn Mirage.Jordan Hart/Insider

Since I'm new to New York, TikTok videos help me find restaurants to try and come back to if I enjoy them.

A plate of catfish, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw.
As a Southerner, I'm always on the hunt for some great soul food, and TikTok didn't disappoint.Jordan Hart/Insider

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt...again: I wasn't ready to splurge on $500 noise-canceling headphones, so I found these $70 dupes on Amazon.

Jordan smiling wearing headphones
New York isn't cheap, so I've used TikTok to hunt for bargains that will keep me on-trend and under budget.Jordan Hart/Insider

I get all my book recommendations from #BookTok.

&quot;Carrie Soto is Back&quot; by Taylor Jenkins Reid
I discovered a new author I enjoy after her book, "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," went viral on TikTok.Jordan Hart/Insider

Whenever I'm craving a home-cooked meal, I check out the folder of recipes I have in my Favorites tab.

Grinder sandwich
I made the viral grinder sandwich from TikTok because I couldn't stop thinking about it.Jordan Hart/Insider

Before a night out, I always check TikTok to make sure I'm not missing any trendy parties or clubs.

red &quot;bar&quot; sign
TikTok helps me find quirky bars with impressive happy hours. You can't always trust creators to be fully transparent in reviews, so the comments help me learn what I should expect.Jordan Hart/Insider

It doesn't always work out. I went to a hairdresser I found on TikTok and left feeling like I wasted $150.

Woman smiling
I loved all of the TikTok videos I saw from this hairstylist, so I thought I'd get a great haircut. I was wrong.Jordan Hart/Insider

I took another chance on a TikTok hairstylist, but this time I watched a more in-depth client review, and it paid off! I loved my braids, and it was cheaper than when I got them done in Texas.

woman in glasses smiling at the camera
After the bad haircut, I was afraid to trust TikTok with my hair. I'm glad I ultimately did. The video-sharing app allows me to not only find whatever I'm looking for, but also find reviews and recommendations in the comments.Jordan Hart/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

