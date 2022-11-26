I'm a Gen-Zer living in NYC and these are the ways I use TikTok as a one-stop-shop to plan my day

Jordan Hart/Insider

When I moved to New York City in May, TikTok became the best place for me to find things to do.

Soon, I was using the app to find recipes, book recommendations, and product reviews.

TikTok has become my preferred search engine to find just about anything I could want.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Moving to a brand new place at 23 can be overwhelming. I wasn't sure how I was going to move all of my clothes from Texas, but I found out about "moving bags" from TikTok.

Moving bags (the blue ones pictured) are large water-resistant carriers that fit just as much as a cardboard box of the same size, but they have handles and back straps for easy transportation. You can use them as luggage on an airplane, too. Jordan Hart/Insider

I was basically a tourist during my first few months in NYC but TikTok has helped me find gems all around New York City. I discovered there's a park right under the Brooklyn Bridge!

I, like many other Gen-Zers, have made TikTok my preferred search engine when I have a query for the internet. Now, this park is my favorite place to read in the afternoons if I want to lie in the grass and watch boats pass by. Jordan Hart/Insider

Finding fun and inclusive spaces as a Black woman in a heavily populated city can be hard. TikTok helped me find parties thrown in the city for people with a culture similar to mine.

I've found places that make me feel not so far from home even though most of the people I love are over 1,000 miles away. Jordan Hart/Insider

I've become quite the concert-goer since I found the Brooklyn Mirage on TikTok. The venue reminds me of a music festival happening in the heart of Williamsburg.

So far, I've seen Marshmello, Kaytranada, and Young MA live at the Brooklyn Mirage. Jordan Hart/Insider

Since I'm new to New York, TikTok videos help me find restaurants to try and come back to if I enjoy them.

As a Southerner, I'm always on the hunt for some great soul food, and TikTok didn't disappoint. Jordan Hart/Insider

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt...again: I wasn't ready to splurge on $500 noise-canceling headphones, so I found these $70 dupes on Amazon.

New York isn't cheap, so I've used TikTok to hunt for bargains that will keep me on-trend and under budget. Jordan Hart/Insider

I get all my book recommendations from #BookTok.

I discovered a new author I enjoy after her book, "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," went viral on TikTok. Jordan Hart/Insider

Whenever I'm craving a home-cooked meal, I check out the folder of recipes I have in my Favorites tab.

I made the viral grinder sandwich from TikTok because I couldn't stop thinking about it. Jordan Hart/Insider

Before a night out, I always check TikTok to make sure I'm not missing any trendy parties or clubs.

TikTok helps me find quirky bars with impressive happy hours. You can't always trust creators to be fully transparent in reviews, so the comments help me learn what I should expect. Jordan Hart/Insider

It doesn't always work out. I went to a hairdresser I found on TikTok and left feeling like I wasted $150.

I loved all of the TikTok videos I saw from this hairstylist, so I thought I'd get a great haircut. I was wrong. Jordan Hart/Insider

I took another chance on a TikTok hairstylist, but this time I watched a more in-depth client review, and it paid off! I loved my braids, and it was cheaper than when I got them done in Texas.

After the bad haircut, I was afraid to trust TikTok with my hair. I'm glad I ultimately did. The video-sharing app allows me to not only find whatever I'm looking for, but also find reviews and recommendations in the comments. Jordan Hart/Insider

