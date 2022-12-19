U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

iM Global Partner announces strategic investment in Berkshire Asset Management

·2 min read

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner, a leading global asset management network, today announced the acquisition of a strategic, non-controlling stake in Berkshire Asset Management ("Berkshire"), which becomes iM Global Partner's 9th Partner. Through this strategic partnership, Berkshire joins iM Global Partner's extensive global asset management family and distribution network.

iM Global Partner Logo
iM Global Partner Logo

Located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Berkshire is an independent investment advisor specialized in dividend-focused US equity portfolios through its flagship Dividend Growth strategy. The company was formed in 1986* and is employee owned. The team prides itself on its exacting investment philosophy and process and focuses on identifying perennial dividend growers before they are fully recognized by the market, using a forward-looking, bottom-up selection process.

Berkshire has a client-centric approach and offers high-quality client service and it managed US$3.96 billion in assets under advisement as at end October 2022.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Berkshire, Kenneth J. Krogulski, said:

"We are extremely excited to be part of iM Global Partner's world class network of leading asset and wealth management firms. The partnership with iM Global Partner brings a wealth of expertise to existing and future Berkshire clients. It solidifies and increases the longevity, consistency and structure of the Berkshire team, and enhances what we can achieve for our clients. Their investment is an incredible vote of confidence in our team, our investment process and importantly our future."

Philippe Couvrecelle, CEO and Founder of iM Global Partner commented:

"We are delighted to welcome the Berkshire Asset Management team into the iM Global Partner fold. They have a unique identity, like many of our other Partners, and their concentrated, long-term value-oriented approach perfectly fits the iM Global Partner ethos. Our success in attracting new Partners is down to both our aligned mindsets and our support for entrepreneurialism. These characteristics and our minority position ensure that each of our Partners retain their autonomy and independence, and this enables us to fuel each other's growth."

Jeff Seeley, Deputy CEO – CEO iM Global Partner Fund Management added:

"Berkshire Asset Management has an exceptional reputation with clients and financial advisors nationwide in the US and we look forward to partnering with them to introduce their strategies moving forward. Their focus to conservatively grow capital for clients, while striving to offer a safe and growing income stream, provides the opportunity for investors to diversify – and indeed complement – other parts of their asset allocation."

Media contact: media@imgp.com

 

SOURCE iM Global Partner

