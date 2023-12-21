'I'm gonna die broke': Guy Fieri explains how his family could inherit Flavortown

Host Guy Fieri, as seen on Guy’s Ultimate Game Night, Season 1.

Guy Fieri’s kids will have to work extra hard if they plan on inheriting their father’s empire.

The Mayor of Flavortown tells Fox News that the only way he will share what he’s built with his boys is if they come and take it from him, repeating words once told to him by his father.

“I tell them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m gonna die broke and you’re gonna be paying for the funeral,’ he says in the clip.

Fieri, who graduated from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management, said that if his kids expect to inherit the businesses Fieri has built, they'll need to have some background and training in areas such as business and law.

He opened "his own casual dining concepts in Northern California" as soon he graduated, diving in the restaurant business headfirst, the Food Network website states.

Fieri said his nephew, Jules, is working toward a career representing artists by studying law at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

“If you are gonna be a big-time entertainment agent then you need to have that law background," Fieri said of Jules, who has been raised alongside Fieri's sons, Hunter and Ryder, most of his life, following his mother's death in 2011.

Fieri’s youngest son, Ryder, will be graduating from high school in the spring. Ryder tells his dad how unfair it is that he get an MBA when he hasn't even gone to college yet, asking Fieri if he can just get through college.

“Shaq said it best. He said about his kids one time. He says, ‘if you want any of this cheese, you gotta give me two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean postgraduate, so they are on their way,” he says in the video.

Guy Fieri's business interests

Guy Fieri (center) along with his son Hunter (left) and nephew Jules arrive at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023. Fieri is hosting his Super Bowl tailgate for a second consecutive year, moving it to Las Vegas, the host city of this year's Super Bowl.

His two children, Hunter and Ryder, stand to not only inherit a lump sum from all of the Food Network gigs but also the right to oversee “a thriving food and beverage empire,” according to the Guy Fieri’s guyography.

Fieri is in charge of Flavortown Kitchen, a 175-location virtual brand to complement his 80-plus scratch kitchen restaurant concepts all over the world, his website states.

He has partnered with musician Sammy Hagar on Santo Tequila as well as a winery named after his sons called Hunt & Ryde Winery.

