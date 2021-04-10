U.S. markets closed

iM Intelligent Mining Now Operates With Solar-Powered Blockchain

iM Intelligent Mining
·7 min read

The World’s First Fully Decentralized Mining Rigs will be Solar-Powered, Sustainable, and Eco-Friendly to Provide the World with an Ethical, Long-Term Blockchain Solution.

Las Vegas, NV, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iM Intelligent Mining (iM) officially announced the launch of its solar-powered blockchain mining. With rising worries over massive electricity usage in blockchain, iM has come up with the best solution needed for the hour. It aims to completely shift the blockchain mining model by establishing autonomous, solar-powered mining rigs built in the desert and owned by a decentralized network of iM token holders. Short term goals of iM are to establish the first mining farm and build a dapp.

iM Intelligent Mining offers a graceful solution to the problems of worldwide power consumption, environmental damage, centralized block-mining operations (51% attacks), blockchain scaling, and high barriers to entry for individuals and developing countries. Founder and CEO Daniel Elimelech said,

“...anyone can be a part of that, literally any person that has access to the internet. Instead of having the machine at home with all the dust and heat and cables, you just hold the token and it's like owning your own mining farm.”

iM Intelligent Mining provides an investment structure that begins with solar energy production.

Token holders retain fractional ownership of autonomous mining farms. Their present value does not depend on cryptocurrency, but the future potential value may rise in accordance with it. Each mined bitcoin will be used to buy from the iM token pool to increase their value and demand.

The mining farm has adopted environmentally friendly practices that not only reduce the impact but also improve profit. For example, the cooling systems allow the rigs to work at a higher speed indefinitely which will provide 1.5 times the standard revenue. This combined with discounts for bulk mining equipment and energy financing partnerships create 4 times the typical retail return on investment.

Excess heat is stored and released overnight to continue powering the rigs in the dark. 9% of profits gained go towards community operations, as in maintaining equipment and funding 24/7 security detail on-site. 30% of profits are to reinvest, 60% are distributed to the community, and 1% goes towards the iM non-profit, dedicated to further developing hardware, software, and infrastructure efficiencies.

MSNBC denounced bitcoin and NFT’s as fads that are destroying the planet. Worldwide adoption of green energy will eventually provide the blockchain activity with free electricity and will allow all individuals to have a hand in energy production. Democratizing and distributing ownership of these foundations of our society are crucial towards permanently improving the socio-economic floor for all of humanity.

About iM Intelligent Mining

iM Intelligent Mining is a decentralized blockchain mining operation that employs the use of autonomous, solar-powered mining rigs to provide free electricity to the blockchain. iM token holders enjoy the benefits of owning both a solar panel farm and a mining rig without the complications of building it themselves. Advanced cooling technology, bulk purchase of equipment, and streamlined operations maximize profits and provide revenue for maintaining equipment and reinvesting in growth.

Media Contact: support@imintelligentmining.io

Contact/Socials

iM Intelligent Mining Website: https://im.farm/

iM Intelligent Mining on Twitter

iM Intelligent Mining on Instagram

iM Intelligent Mining on YouTube

Updated: April 5th, 2021

