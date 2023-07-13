I'm Reviewed's Shopping Editor and these are the last-minute Prime Day deals I recommend

A shopping editor's recommendations for Prime Day 2023.

As the Shopping Editor at Reviewed, my literal job is to keep an eye on what's hot and recommend the best products and deals to you. That means I absolutely thrive during Amazon Prime Day, which I spend scouring a variety of categories, including beauty, home, kitchen, and fashion, for the best deals to take advantage of. My shopping cart is always full, and today, I'm making sure yours is too.

Prime Day hits every category in the book so it can feel overwhelming to narrow down what to focus on; you might end up overspending rather than saving. That's what I'm (and the rest of Reviewed) is here to help with. From amazing beauty steals to kitchen finds, these are the deals I recommend snagging right now before Prime Day ends tonight, July 12. These are the ones that are worth it—so add them to your cart before it's too late.

A Shopping Editor's Prime Day Recommendations

1. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

This one's a cult fave for a reason—it works. I've used it now for the better part of a year and ran out just in time for Prime Day. Last time I bought it on sale, and this time, I'm doing the same. The lip mask is good enough that I don't just use it for sleeping: I keep it on my dresser so it's always accessible. I use it in the daytime after my morning skincare routine, throughout the day as needed, and then again at night. It's basically my Vaseline replacement until it runs out.

This is the last day you don't have to pay the full $24 list price. It's only $16.80 for Prime Day so get it now.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $16.80 (Save $7.20)

2. Amazon Kindle

Get the Amazon Kindle on sale for Prime Day right now.

As an avid reader and traveler who must travel with at least one book in her arsenal, I've slowly come to realize the benefits of a Kindle and have accepted that I must give up the dead position of "But holding a real book is so much better!" It's no longer feasible in the year of our lord 2023. It's much more convenient to have one device that holds your entire library rather than lug around two or three books in your bag the entire trip.

If you're like me, I recommend taking advantage of Prime Day's deal on the Amazon Kindle right now. In his glowing review, our Senior Editor called the 11th Gen, 2022 Kindle "an outstanding E-reader" and "the best E-reader for most of us," citing its bright display, ease of use and compact size. It also came out top in our list of the best Kindles this year, second only to the Paperwhite.

Plus, right now for Prime, you can get the Kindle with three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon Kindle 11th Gen, 2022 for $84.99 (Save $35)

3. Ninja Foodi

The Ninja Foodi is a Reviewed favorite for Prime Day.

The Ninja Foodi is on our Kitchen Editor's list too, and for good reason. First, not only is it $100 off today, it's also the entire team's favorite multi-cooker, thanks to its myriad features, (almost) endless possibilities with cooking and ease of cleanliness. Our Kitchen Editor uses it weekly for family meals and recommends it to everyone she knows, and we trust her!

If you're looking forward to easier meals for the rest of the summer and the upcoming back-to-school and holiday season, I say save those $100 and get the Ninja Foodi for $250 rather than $350.

Ninja Foodi for $249.99 (Save $100)

4. Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

This essential oil diffuser is worth it for Prime Day 2023.

Who doesn't like their home smelling good? An essential oil diffuser is absolutely essential for that, and having one is especially useful in the season of heat, ickiness and humidity. Plus, they're so easy to use, it's almost mindless: just drop in your favorite essential oil, add water and let it roll. It's a good aromatherapy treatment for peace of mind, too.

This one is quiet, doubles as a humidifier so you're not dealing with dry air and has a timer. It's also a whopping 53% off today. At under $20 for Prime, it can't get more affordable than that. What more do you need?

Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser for $16.89 (Save $19.01)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What Reviewed's Shopping Editor recommends buying on Prime Day 2023