U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.75
    +13.44 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.69
    +323.54 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,177.95
    -43.96 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.01
    -1.48 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.29
    +4.62 (+6.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.80
    +16.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    +0.0086 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4310
    -0.3660 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,129.65
    +172.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.92
    +13.49 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

I'm a startup founder eager to hire laid-off Big Tech workers. Here's what I look for during interviews.

3
Katie Malone
·3 min read
Ahmed Reza in front of a dark background
Ahmed Reza in front of a dark background

Ahmed Reza is the founder and CEO of AI-powered communications app Yobi.TerrificShot Studio Photography, Mountain View CA

  • Ahmed Reza is the founder and CEO of AI-powered communications app Yobi.

  • He says big tech workers are in the top 1% of talent and he's excited to hire them for his startup.

  • Reza says startups have a very different culture and hiring strategy than Big Tech companies.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Ahmed Reza, founder and CEO of AI-powered communications app Yobi, self-proclaimed AI geek and entrepreneur based in Los Gatos, CA. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I was giddy (but shouldn't have been) when I started hearing about hiring freezes at Meta and Google and Amazon laying off people. It opened up an opportunity to hire tech talent from those firms for my company, Yobi, an AI-powered communication app

I don't want to downplay or make it seem trivial for those who are losing their jobs. But because I've seen massive layoffs, I have a lot to share on this topic.

We like to think that we have everything planned out in the world, and we don't like disruption. And when that happens, that's usually the best thing for ourselves, for our careers, and for innovation.

The workers at Big Tech firms are the 1% of the 1%. They've all gone to good schools, they have the pedigree, and they're going to have opportunities. They're still going to be competitive. So I don't expect them to be unemployed for very long.

Here's my advice for recently laid off tech workers looking for a new opportunity at a startup. 

1. Learn new skills that apply to startups, like AI trends

If you have not been learning, learn. If you're able to learn and keep up on the new changes, you can use that to your advantage.  

The best minds that I know are in their 70s learning ChatGPT and learning new programming languages.

2. Laid off Big Tech hires need to show off more than just the technical capabilities

What I'm looking for is that culture fit. I want to make sure this is something that aligns with their own personal life goals and values because if it does then they're going to love the journey and we're going to be very successful together.

In a recent hiring situation, there was a certain candidate who was really bright and there's another person whose experience the team wasn't quite as keen on. But I thought he was a better cultural fit, so we hired him instead.

3. We ask philosophical questions during the interview process at startups

Most of the discussions that I end up having are way more philosophical and about life than they are about do you know how to do this.

I think about: Is this person going to fit with the rest of the team? Are they going to move us? Is there a synergistic relationship?  

Or is it going to actually slow us down no matter how smart the hire is. We want to hire good people, idealistic dreamers, because that's who we are.

4. Startups don't follow the same corporate culture at Big Tech firms 

Certain work cultures are hyper competitive and that's okay. But for us, that would be quite detrimental because the reality is at startups we need to work together.

5. Interview the startup, just as they interview you, to see if it's a good fit

The relationship with corporations and people are transactional — it's not a lifetime guarantee of a job. The sooner you realize that and you take care of yourself, you realize the value of being more flexible.

Do your homework on the startup. Inquire about the kind of folks that are there and make sure that you'll be happy with them. You're trying to make sure that both of you will be happy and prosperous going forward. Yes, it's transactional but if that relationship is right, you're both going to do well.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Google Drive now caps the number of files you can create

    Google has capped the number of files you can create on Drive, even if you don't come close to your storage limit.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Twitter's new dog icon is sending dogecoin -- sigh -- to the moon

    Today Twitter users are noticing that an image of a dog has been added to a place of prominence. The particular dog image -- a shiba inu -- corresponds with the logo of the dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency. In this case cryptocurrency investors sent the value of dogecoin sharply higher in the wake of the inclusion of its logo in Twitter's app.

  • Coders And Developers Beware: ChatGPT4 Can Make New Fully-Coded Applications

    Early reviews of ChatGPT-4, released by OpenAI on March 14, outline its astonishing ability to produce a wide range of intelligent and contextually relevant responses. These impressive capabilities and other new inputs open a new realm of use cases for the chatbot. One of the most exciting and impactful is ChatGPT-4’s ability to create new applications with functioning code. Don’t Miss: Elon Musk & Sam Altman Say Scary Good AI Is On The Way – Here's How Retail Is Investing Millions Building Work

  • Oil Futures are Upside Down. Why That Could Be a Bullish Sign.

    The market's prices in December are lower than today's. That could point to further price gains after OPEC's production cut.

  • Unearthly Materials Raises $20 Million from Bill Gates's BEV To Revolutionize Materials Science And Superconductivity

    Unearthly Materials, a leading materials science company at the forefront of innovative technologies that can address climate change, has reportedly raised $20 million in its latest funding round, according to Crunchbase. Investors: The funding was reportedly spearheaded by Bill Gates-owned Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), an influential venture capital firm dedicated to investing in green and sustainable technologies. Don’t Miss: Elon Musk & Sam Altman Say Scary Good AI Is On The Way – Here'

  • Tesla Manufactured 4,000 Model Ys In One Week, UBS Prepping For Massive Layoffs, McDonald's Temporary Shuttering Of US Offices: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg UBS Prepping For Massive Layoffs Amid Credit Suisse Takeover UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), which agreed to buy peer Credit Suisse AG (NYSE: CS) in a central-bank-brokered deal, is preparing to eliminate about 20 to 30% of jobs worldwide. UBS is expected to announce up to 36,000 job cuts across its branches. As many as 11,000 employees in Switzerland would be laid off. UBS and Credit Suisse employed about 125,000 people at the end of 2022. Wall Street Journal McDonald's Layoffs Reportedly P

  • Sequoia-backed Zamp Finance makes it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills

    Amit Jain, the former head of Uber's Asia Pacific division, revealed his new venture, Zamp Finance, that aims to simplify the process for businesses to invest their excess capital in US Treasury bills to hedge against bank failures and other uncertainties. Zamp offers a treasury management platform that enables businesses worldwide to invest surplus cash in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, partnering with BNY Mellon Pershing, which manages over $2 trillion. The platform serves businesses of all sizes, it said.

  • Huawei's carmaking ambitions face challenges under US sanctions and concerns over brand identity

    Huawei Technologies' bid to become a major supplier of the smart software powering next-generation electric cars is facing challenges from US sanctions, competition at home, and an identity crisis. Richard Yu Chengdong, Huawei's rotating chairman and head of the company's smart car unit, said at the China EV 100 Forum on Saturday that major European, Japanese and American carmakers will not use the Chinese tech giant's solutions because it is under US sanctions. Top-tier electric vehicle (EV) ma

  • The WWE and UFC Merger Is Landing With a Thud

    Investors have to decide if there is enough cost savings and enhanced growth for the new company to justify the premium.

  • Starbucks Fires Employee Behind Starbucks Workers United Union Campaign

    Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has reportedly fired a shift supervisor responsible for lighting up the Starbucks Workers United union campaign. Rizzo worked for seven years and served as a union leader at the Genesee St. store in Buffalo, New York, one of the first two stores in the country to win its union campaign. Starbucks Workers United announced Rizzo’s termination in a tweet and said in a corresponding GoFundMe page that “this is retaliation at its worst.” Rizzo told CNBC in an inte

  • Twitter’s new homepage logo is very doge-y

    After Twitter's botched attempt to remove legacy blue checkmarks from verified accounts that don't pay for Twitter Blue, it seems the platform has set its sights on more juvenile coding endeavors. Yes, Twitter's homepage icon really is the doge meme right now. This might just be Musk's idea of a belated April Fools joke, or it could mean something more than that.

  • UBS and Credit Suisse shares drop as Swiss prosecutor investigates takeover

    Credit Suisse and UBS shares fell on Monday after Switzerland's federal prosecutor opened an investigation into the emergency merger of the two lenders. The office of the attorney general said on Sunday that the prosecutor opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group last month, looking into potential breaches of the country's criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks. UBS and Credit Suisse were each set for their biggest daily decline in 10 days, falling around 4% in early trading before paring losses to stay down 2% and 1.8%, respectively at 1410 GMT.

  • A $1 billion lawsuit is making matters worse for Binance

    Binance’s pile of legal woes keeps on growing.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • US Factory Gauge Falls to Lowest Since 2020, Employment Measure Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- US factory activity contracted in March by more than expected, with a closely watched gauge dropping to its lowest level since May 2020 as measures of new orders and employment retreated.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPE

  • Target-Date Investors Have a New Favorite Vehicle

    A volatile market is worrisome for many Americans, including - and maybe especially - those saving for retirement. Most retirement savers aren't looking to make the huge gains professional investors are, just to grow their money slowly and steadily so … Continue reading → The post Target-Date Investors Have a New Favorite Vehicle appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why U.S. natural gas output keeps rising as prices sink

    U.S. natural gas prices last week plunged to a 30-month low, crossing below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the second time this year, even as some producers have cut drilling to stave off further convulsions. Since the start of the year, U.S. gas futures have collapsed by about 50%, a record drop for a quarter, on rising output and mostly mild weather so far this winter that kept heating demand low and allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. The amount of gas in U.S. storage, meanwhile, sits about 21% higher than is normal for this time of year, and that surplus will set up U.S. inventories to reach record highs before next winter's heating season.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.