I'm the superintendent of Ann Arbor schools. Fixing our budget shortfall will be painful. | Letters

Ann Arbor Public Schools is dedicated to providing world-class learning opportunities for our students, and keeping our families, staff, students and community informed about the financial challenges we face.

With our nearly 91% graduation rate, amazing staff and students and supportive community, it is no surprise our district has been hailed as one of the best public school systems in the nation.

That is why we are up to the challenge before us and appreciate the opportunity to detail the factors at play in our financial situation, as highlighted in a recent opinion piece in this newspaper.

More on Ann Arbor schools budget crisis: Layoffs expected as Ann Arbor Public Schools must cut $25 million from budget

This past November, as part of our regular budget review and audit process, the prior superintendent made the Board of Education aware of a shortfall in our current school year budget. After being named interim superintendent, to thoroughly assess our financial picture, I authorized a comprehensive top-to-bottom review of school finances — and called in a third-party financial expert to ensure we have an accurate picture to proceed on solid footing.

More on Ann Arbor schools budget crisis: Ann Arbor Public Schools is short $25 million. How did we get here?

As a result of that work, it was determined the district will need to reduce approximately $25 million from the 2024-25 operating budget to comply with State of Michigan and Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education requirements. This represents approximately a 10% reduction to our district’s overall budget of more than $300 million. Our team is committed to navigating these challenges while continuing to provide our students with a world-class education.

Our budget challenges stem from three main historical factors:

  1. Over the past four years, student enrollment has decreased by 1,123, which decreased the district’s revenue.

  2. An increase in employees over the past decade.

  3. Increases in operational costs.

I worked with our district leaders to identify immediate actions we could take to reduce costs and begin planning long-term solutions to ensure this does not happen again. We know some of these steps will be painful.

We are reducing central office and administrative staff positions, freezing hiring, conducting in-depth reviews of all central office, district and school budgets for efficiencies and cost savings and renegotiating contracts with vendors to identify cost savings on contracted services.

This will not solve the shortfall on its own given the magnitude of the budget challenges we face.

We know this has been a difficult process. We are committed to working together with staff and the AAPS community to ensure a comprehensive district budget plan is developed and implemented in a way that minimizes the impact on classrooms and student learning.

To build a thoughtful plan that moves us forward in a fiscally responsible way, we are seeking feedback from our valued staff and community members. As we continue to gather this feedback, we are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, April 15, that will allow us to share information and answer questions. It will be online at 6:30 p.m. Monday at access.live/annarborpublicschools. We also will host additional in-person venues for staff and community feedback and engagement.

Throughout this process, our district leadership team has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency and openness. Together we can, and will, get through this challenging situation as a district and community.

Jazz Parks  

The writer is interim superintendent of the Ann Arbor Public Schools   

Ann Arbor Public Schools District Offices in Ann Arbor, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
