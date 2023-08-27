'I'm waiting on third generations now.' Mark Hever talks longevity in the meat business

James Seeton of Canton shops for homemade cabbage rolls and stuffed peppers at Hever's Family Meats in Canton.

CANTON – Hever's Family Meats is approaching 50 years in business.

The locally-owned butcher shop has been selling meat and homemade specialities since November 1973.

"We come here twice a month for this, specifically, homemade stuffed peppers and stuffed cabbage rolls," customer James Seeton of Canton said. "We love them. They're delicious."

Mark Hever's store is opened seven days a week — except certain holidays — and has been at the corner of Cleveland Avenue NW and Mount Vernon Boulevard in Canton since 1988. The address is 3307 Cleveland Ave. NW.

"It's a great environment," said Justin Waggoner, a longtime employee. "We cut fresh daily."

Mark Hever: 'I liked cutting meat.'

Hever, 74, said he learned to cut meat while studying science and history at the University of Akron. At the time, he also was working in the meat department at the old Lemmon's Market on 12th Street in Canton.

"I liked waiting on customers," he said. "I liked cutting meat."

So he opened his own butcher shop and never looked back.

"Never did use my college degree," Hever said.

At Hever's, you can buy alligator meat and pay your bills

Hever said he has overcome many challenges such as the pandemic and inflation, and found success over the five decades by adjusting to the times and listening to his customers.

For example, his store sells alligator meat and frog legs because they were requested. If several customers keep asking for a certain item, "you better get it," Hever said.

He added: "We have a good clientele."

In addition to meat, Hever's Family Meats specializes in homemade products, including stuffed pork chops, stuffed cabbage rolls, stuffed peppers, sauerkraut and sourdough.

Seeton said his family loves the homemade products. "This place overall is good," he said.

Hever's also sells cellphones and lottery tickets and offers on-site bill payment services. The customers, Hever said, "come in and pay their bills, grab a little bit of lottery and grab some meat."

'Everything boils down to customer service.'

For Hever, the butcher shop is home — and his house is just the place where he sleeps. He has employees but he enjoys the meat business.

"I've been fortunate I think with good health," he said. "That can change in a second."

His store has a social media presence on Facebook. His daughter Kelly Hever-Myers runs it.

"Everything boils down to customer service. Know the people and treat them with respect," Hever said.

