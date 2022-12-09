U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

IMA and AIFA (Academy of International Finance & Accounting) Sign Agreement for the U.S. CMA

·3 min read

AIFA becomes the first Silver Approved Course Provider for the U.S. CMA certification in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, has signed a partnership agreement with AIFA, a course provider in Korea. AIFA is now the first Silver Approved U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) Course Provider in Korea and will provide learning capabilities to IMA's members and candidates in Korea. For the full list of IMA-approved course providers globally, visit: https://bit.ly/3iHe8yc.

(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))
(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))

AIFA's agreement with IMA is the next step in its commitment to furthering the management accounting profession across Korea. The partnership coincides with AIFA's support of the highly acclaimed U.S. CMA Exam Review experience in partnership with Becker Professional Education, a leader in providing customized personalized learning experiences and AI-driven platforms, and an IMA strategic partner.

"For the first time in Korea, we are pleased to partner with IMA and become a Silver Approved U.S. CMA Course Review Provider," said Soonsur Koo, Ph.D., president, and CEO of AIFA. "We look forward to further promoting the U.S. CMA program and providing Korean finance professionals the opportunities to obtain a globally respected professional certification focused on management accounting."

"Building on AIFA's proven track record and methodology in training Korean professionals in domestic and international professional certifications, IMA is excited to recognize AIFA as a Silver Approved Course Provider of the U.S. CMA," said Nina Michels-Kim, CMA (U.S.), CSCA, director of partnership relations, Korea and Japan, at IMA. "This partnership signifies IMA's ongoing commitment to supporting individuals with the opportunity to upskill and reskill to future proof themselves in today's competitive business environment."

IMA supports U.S. CMAs in the region from its regional office in Singapore and eight professional chapters run by volunteers, including the IMA Korea chapter. The U.S. CMA is a global passport that can be found in well over 50% of Fortune 500 companies, plus hundreds of small and mid-size businesses. Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas in business, including technology, data analytics, risk management, corporate finance, ethics, and more. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. For more about the U.S. CMA, visit: http://cmaseasia.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)     
IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

SOURCE Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

