IMA Launches Certificate Programs to Educate on Two Emerging Business Areas

·3 min read

New sustainability and DE&I certificate programs will give accounting and finance professionals the tools and knowledge to address issues in their organizations

Montvale, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the management accounting profession, today released two certificate programs, one focused on sustainable business practices, and one focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the accounting and finance profession. The programs address important issues related to both topics that are critical for today's business professionals. Both programs include a cumulative assessment where participants can earn a professional certificate and digital badge.

(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))
(PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))

"Business practices on sustainability and DE&I are still relatively new areas being addressed by organizations, and these certificate programs are getting essential information into the accounting and finance field, reflecting changes in business expectations," said Jackie Oppenheim, CPTD, CAE, vice president, education and career services at IMA. "The certificate programs serve as a type of training for all professionals, specifically for senior leaders who need to get up to speed on both areas, and for future leaders to see that they are making a difference. Achieving these certificates demonstrates to employers a level of competence and understanding of how these two areas affect the accounting and finance function, and the ability to contribute too."

The IMA Sustainability Business Practices Certificate,™ will give participants the basics about sustainable business practices, how they relate to current issues the world is facing, and how all of it will impact financial processes and strategic directions moving forward. The program covers topics including the demystification of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, partnering for the integration of sustainability in business, and strategies, planning, performance, monitoring, and reporting in a sustainable business environment. The program consists of six courses.

The IMA Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Practices Certificate,™ will give participants the tools and practices to foster a DE&I environment. The program features interactive exercises that demystify DE&I, reveal the overlap between DE&I and sustainability, and illustrate ethical imperatives to champion DE&I initiatives within the accounting and finance profession. The content is based on IMA's thought leadership and research publications, boasting dozens of actionable practices to establish a sense of belonging, improve organizational innovation, and attract, retain, and promote diverse talent. The program consists of five courses.

To access the certificate programs, visit https://bit.ly/3fr38pd for the sustainability program and https://bit.ly/3BV3sUr for the DE&I program.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)
IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

SOURCE Institute of Management Accountants

