U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,621.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.25
    +29.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.30
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.94
    +0.48 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5100
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,955.24
    +1,512.29 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.42
    +35.68 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

IMA Launches Global Ad Campaign Highlighting the Demand for Certified Accounting Professionals

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, launched a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. The multi-channel campaign was developed in partnership with The Gate | New York, an international advertising agency and marketing services company, for the sixth consecutive year.

IMA&#39;s Advertisement for the U.S. CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification
IMA's Advertisement for the U.S. CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))

The ads emphasize that the U.S. CMA "makes all the difference" and the rising demand for professionals who can turn data into strategic insights. This year's campaign takes humorous tones on the lengths recruiters, finance teams, and CEOs would go in order to have the best accounting and finance staff, specifically, individuals with a CMA. The message is that finance and accounting professionals with a CMA will always be in demand.

The ads are accessible here:

"We're currently looking at a tight job market amid an economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Thomson, CMA (U.S.), CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "Hiring managers are looking for finance and accounting talent with the ability to look beyond the numbers and gain insights where others cannot, and mounting job vacancies show they're not finding that talent easily. The U.S. CMA equips professionals to fill these roles, which is why this campaign focuses on the rapidly rising premium on certified finance talent and how the U.S. CMA can give an enormous boost to one's employability and career prospects."

The CMA instills in certified professionals the 12 most crucial practice areas in management accounting, including planning and analysis, performance management, and risk management. The goal of the certification is to enable finance and accounting professionals to contribute actively to organizational strategy as business partners, armed with data that drives decision making. This means that CMAs are well-positioned to make the leap from more traditional and junior-level finance roles into strategic leadership positions.

"CMAs are in such demand, companies often compete for them," said David Bernstein, Chief Creative Officer, The Gate. "So, in this campaign, we showed how far co-workers, clients, CFOs and recruiters will go in order to work with them."

The campaign will encompass digital and TV ads, a concurrent public relations campaign, and promotions on IMA's website and social channels.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information, visit www.imanet.org.

About The Gate | New York

The Gate, New York is a full-service advertising agency. We take bigger leaps with fewer steps by blending strategy, creative, media and technology to make sure nothing gets in the way. So, when you find The Gate, you can walk through walls. This approach has led to successful communication programs for clients in finance, consumer goods, luxury, insurance, energy, and more. The Gate manages over $250 million in client advertising and has a network of offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Edinburgh, and Shanghai. For more information, visit us.thegateworldwide.com.

SOURCE Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Recommended Stories

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau casino operator stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as the government kicked off a public consultation that investors fear will lead to tighter regulations in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, a government proposal to revise the city's gaming law spooked a Hong Kong market already slammed hard into the red by a broad Beijing regulatory crackdown, across sectors from technology to education and property, that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • “Check Out What Amazon’s Up To Now!” Says BofA

    Wasn't Amazon.com (AMZN) supposed to be an online retailer? Because we distinctly recall hearing at some point that Amazon.com sold stuff online... and yet it's what Amazon's doing offline that earned it a re-recommendation from Bank of America analyst Justin Post. In a note reiterating his "buy" recommendation and $4,250 price target on Amazon, Post explains that "Amazon is building an 'omni-channel POS solution' that includes its own point-of-sale (POS) hardware and software." And yet, by defi

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. But a fall in China's crude oil throughput in August with daily refinery runs hitting the lowest since last May, and overall factory output faltering, capped oil price gains. Brent crude oil rose 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.09 a barrel by 0524 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.94 a barrel.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.