U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,291.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,363.50
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.10
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.38
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,392.35
    -1,356.38 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,219.42
    -30.28 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

IMA Names Russ Porter as New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

Porter brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Russ Porter, CMA (U.S.), CFM, CSCA as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Technology, and Analytics. Porter succeeds Doreen Remmen, who admirably served in the role for more than 12 years.

IMA Names Russ Porter as New Chief Financial Officer
IMA Names Russ Porter as New Chief Financial Officer
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Institute of Management Accountants (IMA))

Porter brings nearly 30 years of extensive international experience directing financial operations, analysis, planning, and execution at IBM. He specializes in financial management, accounting, pricing, business controls, and incentives.

"I am thrilled to join IMA and serve the profession in which I have worked for my entire career," said Porter. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate our strategic priorities, expand our reach more broadly across the accounting and finance profession, and continue to enhance value for our members."

Reporting to IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, Porter will work closely with senior staff and the Global Board of Directors to ensure the financial strength of operations in support of IMA's mission to serve the global management accounting profession. He will also work alongside the CEO as a strategic business partner to lead the organization's strategy and digital transformation initiatives across the enterprise.

"I'm happy to welcome Russ as IMA's new CFO and I look forward to working with him to take IMA to the next level of growth and relevance despite these disruptive times," said Thomson.

Porter has been a member of IMA for more than 25 years and recently passed the CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) exam as a Silver medal winner. He previously worked at IBM for more than 28 years, most recently as Vice President of Finance, Global Business Services. Prior to that role, his career spanned multiple business units and functions in the company, primarily in accounting and financial planning and analysis. Porter holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Delaware, and a master's degree in finance and business management from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

SOURCE Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; China Tech Rebound Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as a rebound in Chinese technology stocks stalled and traders weighed the resilience of the economic recovery to the fast-spreading delta virus strain. The dollar edged higher. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names struggled to extend this week’s rally amid lingering concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. MSCI Inc.’s wider Asia-Pacific index made modest gains. U.S. and European futures fluctuated in the wake of all-time highs

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Soared 10% Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed up 10% today after Reuters reported that the company has offered to provide free, temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. On the other hand, the positive PR that Airbnb will earn from this move is invaluable. Meanwhile, beyond PR, Airbnb got some good news yesterday when analysts at DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating and $174 price target on the stock.