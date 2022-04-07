U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,284.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,461.00
    -44.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.21
    +0.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6350
    +0.0260 (+1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    +1.49 (+7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8620
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.12
    -1,418.13 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.29
    -42.07 (-3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.77
    -23.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

IMAC Holdings Completes Walmart Pilot Program, Affirms Commitment to Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMAC
  • IMACW
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings, Inc.

The Company plans to add 20 locations in the next 12 months

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), today announces the successful completion of its pilot program for The Back Space retail chiropractic concept located in select Walmart stores. As a result, the Company is committed to tripling its store count with at least 20 additional locations over the next twelve months with a further goal of adding significantly more stores over the next three years. The Company expects the new stores to be a combination of corporate and The Back Company franchise locations to address market demand.

“We are excited to guide our prospective franchisees with the experience gained during our ten-store pilot program. During the pilot, we learned that our price point resonates well with consumers and a potential price increase could yield increased revenue without diminishing the consistent desire for care,” said Dr. Ben Lerner, Chief Operating Officer of IMAC. “Similar models by competitors have proven an increased demand for spinal health that this fragmented industry has yet to meet. We believe our location inside Walmart stores and the foot traffic therein provides a significant competitive advantage.”

The Back Space’s retail healthcare centers specialize in chiropractic adjustments and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.

“The initial interest from franchisees has been strong using only our internal marketing efforts. As such, we do not expect that it will be necessary to engage brokers to sell franchises in the foreseeable future which will allow us to retain a greater portion of the franchise fee to support our franchisee’s development efforts. The feedback has consistently referenced our lower initial investment requirements compared to other chiropractic franchisors,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “We believe this helps expand our brand at an accelerated pace as compared to solely opening corporate owned storefronts.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

###

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
lfristoe@imacrc.com


Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflati

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in April 2022

    Both these stocks are trading over 60% below their 52-week highs, suggesting bargain pricing for retail investors.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.