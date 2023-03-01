IMAC Holdings, Inc announces the sale of The BackSpace

IMAC Holdings, Inc.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), announces today it has completed the sale of The BackSpace for an undisclosed price to Curis Functional Health. The BackSpace offers convenient and affordable spinal health and wellness services in select Walmart locations.



“We are excited for the Curis team to support and grow the business going forward while we return our focus to non-surgical medical care for a person’s optimal orthopedic function, stability, and mobility,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC.

In addition to the sale of The BackSpace, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ben Lerner, announced his resignation to pursue other interests. The Company will not replace the COO position and Dr. Matt Wallis, President of IMAC, will continue to manage operating responsibilities for the Company’s medical clinic division.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of two business segments: outpatient medical centers and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

