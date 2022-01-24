U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Image Analysis Software Market Size, $7,672.16 Million by 2028 Led by On-Premises Deployment, 9.9% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read

The image analysis software market size growing at 9.9% CAGR during 2021 to 2028 and projected to reach $7,672.16 million by 2028 from $3,970.93 million in 2021.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Image Analysis Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Image Dimension (2D, 3D, and 4D), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Science, Manufacturing, Academia, Minerals, Metals and Oil, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Image Analysis Software Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003045/


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 3,970.93 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 7,672.16 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

172

No. Tables

88

No. of Charts & Figures

82

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Image Analysis Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
ADCIS SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Oxford Instruments; Clemex Technologies, Inc.; Media Cybernetics, Inc.; MIPAR Software LLC; Olympus Corporation; Pax-it; PerkinElmer, Inc.; TissueGnostics GmbH; Leica Microsystems GmbH; MVTec Software GmbH; Carl Zeiss AG; Scale AI, Inc.; Labelbox, Inc; and V7 Ltd are among the key players profiled during the study of the image analysis software market. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the image analysis software market and its ecosystem.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003045/


In January 2021, The Aphelion Imaging Software Suite was updated to version 4.5.0. New features included in the release are Annotate Deep Learning Additional features in the Aphelion GUI.

In April 2021, Imaris launched Version 9.8 - Object visualization on extended sections, as well as raw data, has been added by the company, opening up new means of validating detection and editing in Imaris.

Visual AI allows new and experienced users to effortlessly construct and deploy accurate and explicable machine learning models with photos through community hardware. Computer vision will enable users to manipulate pictures as they would any other data type. Enterprise AI systems automate the preparation, selection, and training of a wide range of cutting-edge deep learning models so that the optimal deployment model may be recommended. As social separation becomes the new normal, watching and monitoring people's gatherings and movements are becoming more important than ever. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be implemented and tracked in real-time by businesses. Employees can maintain safe, specified distances from one another throughout shifts while following conventional practices due to computer algorithms that evaluate data from on-site video cameras. Retailers can utilize AI and machine learning tools to keep track of the distances between their warehouse employees. When a divergence from typical behavior is detected, these tools issue real-time alerts, which, in turn, is likely to gain momentum and propel the image analysis software market growth during the forecast period.


Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003045/


In North America, particularly in the US, most businesses are developing strategies to increase agility and flexibility, support expansion, and minimize complexity in hybrid cloud migration. Virtual networks that support applications and workloads across physical infrastructure and multi-cloud environment have replaced the traditional on-premises physical servers.

Image analysis software and algorithms are an important part of modern healthcare. The medical industry is completely dependent on image analysis tools since they have made the diagnosis of tumors and other diseases simpler. The imaging techniques have undergone notable developments in the last few years; image analysis software products that are currently available in the market allow users to access data remotely, further enabling ease of data sharing among practitioners. Computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, and coupled hybrid technologies such as PET-CT and PET-MRI image fusion are necessary for the effective functioning of the medical industry. According to several organizations and surveys, in 2019, the US, Canada, and Mexico each had about 42.6, 52.3, and 6.12 CT Scan devices per one million people. respectively. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the image analysis market across the region.


Buy Premium Copy of Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003045/


Image Analysis Software Market: Deployment Type Overview
Based on deployment type, the image analysis software market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment dominates the image analysis software market due to intense penetration in the healthcare and life science industry. The laboratories, academia, and manufacturing sectors preferred the on-premises solution due to its enhanced security. However, increasing demand for cloud computing solutions and rising security in cloud platforms are driving the image analysis software market growth for the cloud segment.





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Image Recognition in Retail Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Others); Component (Software, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); Application (Visual Product Search, Security and Surveillance, Vision Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others) and Geography

Image Signal Processor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Image Processing Method (Analog Image Processing, Digital Image Processing); Image Type (1D, 2D, 3D); Technology (Single Instruction Multiple Data (SIMD), Multiple Instruction Multiple Data (MIMD)); Application (Smart Cities, Security and Internet Protocol (IP) Cameras, Automotive, Gaming, Smartphones, Smart Homes, Drones, Personal Robots, Others) and Geography

Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Preclinical Multimodal Imaging and Clinical Multimodal Imaging) and Application (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic and Research Institutes)

Graphic Design Software Product Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Pixel-Based Image Editors, Vector-Based Image Editors); Application (Commercial, Household, Other) and Geography

Full Body Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Image Processing and Modelling, 3D Body Scanners); Technology (Millimeter Wave Scanner, Backscatter X-Ray); Application (Transport, Critical Infrastructure Protection) and Geography

Smartphone Image Editing Application Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (With Social Function, Without Social Function); Application (For Android, For IOS) and Geography

Image Based Barcode Reader Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Imaging Type (1D Image, 2D Image); Type (Stationary/Fixed Scanners, Portable/Handheld Scanners); End-user (Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Healthcare, Automotive, Others) and Geography

Electro Optical System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System (Imaging, Non-Imaging); Type (Laser, Infrared, Image Intensifier); Platform (Land-Based, Sea-Based, Air-Based) and Geography




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/image-analysis-software-market
More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/


