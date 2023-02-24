U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Image Intensifier Market to Reach $3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·8 min read

Increase in demand for night vision technology, growth in the use of image intensifiers in industrial and scientific applications, and an increase in the need to identify and stop fraudulent activities drive the global image intensifier market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Image Intensifier Market by Application (Cameras, Scopes, Goggles, X-Ray Detectors), by Industry Vertical (Medical, Defense and Surveillance, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global image intensifier industry was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo


Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5868

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand for night vision technology, growth in the use of image intensifiers in industrial and scientific applications, and an increase in the need to identify and stop fraudulent activities fuel the growth of the global image intensifier market. However, competition from alternative technologies hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, the surge in the adoption of intensifiers in medical imaging and the increase in defense spending in the image intensifier market will present new growth opportunities for the global image intensifier market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the global image intensifier market in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

  • The market faced several hurdles amid the pandemic, such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns across the world.

  • Nevertheless, the surge in the demand for CT scan solutions across healthcare sectors is a major factor that drove the market growth during the pandemic.

The x-ray detectors segment to grab the largest revenue during the forecast period

Based on application, the x-ray detectors segment contributed to the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global image intensifier market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. X-ray detectors are widely used in medical imaging, industrial inspection, scientific research, and other applications that require the detection and measurement of X-rays. They are essential for producing high-quality images that can be used for diagnosis, treatment, and research. However, the goggles segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing use of goggles in various applications such as industrial inspection, scientific research, and medical imaging is driving the growth of image intensifier goggles. Furthermore, the increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced goggles with improved performance and enhanced features is also driving the growth of the segment.

The defense and surveillance segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the defense and surveillance segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global image intensifier market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. Image intensifiers can be used in various applications, such as military, law enforcement, and security surveillance. They offer a variety of advantages, such as improved speed, better resolution, and the ability to capture images in low-light conditions.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for night vision technology, surge in adoption of intensifiers in medical imaging, and increase in need to identify and stop fraudulent activities in the region. However, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global image intensifier market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the growing use of image intensifiers in medical imaging and diagnostics in the region.

Procure Complete Report (232 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @  https://bit.ly/3XYD84Q

Leading Market Players

  • Siemens AG

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • PHOTONIS

  • Alpha Optics Systems Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Optexim JSC

  • Photek Limited.

  • FLIR Systems Inc.

  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

  • Harder Digital

The report analyzes these key players of the global image intensifier market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the image intensifier market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing image intensifier market opportunities.

  • Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • An in-depth analysis of the image intensifier market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global image intensifier market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Image Intensifier Market Report Highlights

Application       

  • Cameras

  • Scopes

  • Goggles

  • X-Ray Detectors

Industry Vertical             

  • Medical

  • Defense and Surveillance

  • Industrial

  • Others

By Region           

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., PHOTONIS, Alpha Optics Systems Inc., Thales Group, Optexim JSC, Photek Limited., FLIR Systems Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Harder Digital

Want to Access the Statistical Data & Graphs, and Key Players 'Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/image-intensifier-market/purchase-options

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Image Processing Module Market by Image Type (1D, 2D, and 3D), Technology (Single instruction Multiple Data (SIMD), and Multiple Instruction Multiple Data (MIMD)), Application (Security, Smart cities, Smartphones, Gaming, Automobiles, Personal Robots, Drones, and Others), and End Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT, Entertainment, Healthcare, Robotics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS Image Sensor (FSI and BSI) and CCD Image Sensor) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, and Security & Surveillance): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market by Image Processing (2D Sensor and 3D Sensor), Array Type (Linear Image Sensors and Area Image Sensors), Application (3D Imaging, Video, Machine Vision, Biometrics, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Security & Surveillance, Robotics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Global Image Sensor Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2031

3D Image Sensor Market By Type (Charge Coupled Device [CCD] and Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor [CMOS]), Application (Virtual Reality, Biomedical Image Analysis, Navigation Devices, Surveillance, Car Safety, and Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, HealthCare, Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

