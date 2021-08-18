U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.98
    -4.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,310.83
    -32.45 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,663.05
    +6.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.08
    +9.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    +0.0190 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.4050 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,629.05
    -221.28 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,144.64
    +15.95 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces the Termination of the Acquisition of OTCPR Wire/Mcap Media Wire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, has terminated its Acquisition of OTCPR wire. The deal was set as an acquisition using restricted stock as the currency. The price was set at five hundred thousand dollars in restricted stock based on the price of the stock based on the day of closing. The Company had prepared closing documents in-which were failed to be executed by Image Protect Inc. and the Principle of OTCPR indicated a desire to terminate in writing, thus making it mutual parting.

The Company invested Capital pre-close and had a chance to examine the books and records along with the projected income and ultimately concluded, the value to the shareholders, for the cost of the dilution didn't add up and better to pull out than close.

The Company CEO, Lawrence Adams stated, "The Acquisition looked like a match but for the sake of true value to our shareholders, we felt it better to cut and walk, and it seemed mutual on both sides". He further stated, "Working with the principles of OTCPR wire was a pleasure, but ultimately, value to our shareholders trump any and all decisions, plus this allows us to better focus on the ever exciting NFT market, which has exploded and we're fortunate to be so well positioned to capitalize on this emerging market place".

About Image Protect:
Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision
Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Image Protect
Preya Narain
347-837-0626
Preya.Narain@imageprotect.com

SOURCE: Image Protect, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660328/Image-Protect-Inc-IMTL-Announces-the-Termination-of-the-Acquisition-of-OTCPR-WireMcap-Media-Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Salesforce Stock?

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's top cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) services company, went public in 2004. A $10,000 investment in its IPO would be worth over $900,000 today.

  • New Found Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Financing

    New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 4,390,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of

  • Lowe’s Stock Is Rising Because Earnings Show It’s Not Home Depot

    Shares of home-improvement chain Lowe's are soaring in Wednesday trading after a strong earnings report, in contrast to the stock performance of rival Home Depot.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Virpax's stock rockets nearly 5-fold in 2 days after upbeat FDA response to its SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor

    Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. rocketed for a second straight day on heavy volume, after the company announced an upbeat pre-investigational new drug response from the Food and Drug Administration on its product to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 and the flu. The stock shot up 53.6% in morning trading, after soaring 265.5% on Tuesday, to mark a two-day gain of 461.4%. Trading volume was 28.0 million shares early Wednesday, after a record total of 165.9 million shares on Tuesday, compared with the full

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • 10 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best healthcare dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the healthcare sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. As the pandemic struck the globe, no industry or sector was spared in terms of […]