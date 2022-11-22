U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.75
    +14.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    +120.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,620.75
    +32.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.00
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +1.33 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0274
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.25
    -0.87 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3270
    -0.7690 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,041.91
    -169.36 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.60
    -2.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.64
    +49.79 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Image Recognition Market Size is Projected to Hit USD 109.7 Billion at a CAGR of 18.7% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Rise of Industrial Automation Drives the global Image Recognition Market

New York, US, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Image Recognition Market Information, by Technology, by Product, by Applications - Forecast 2020-2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 109.7 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 18.7% during the assessment timeframe.

Image Recognition Market Overview:

The global image recognition market demonstrates significant potential growth. The proliferation of image recognition and visual search technology would support market growth. Over the past couple of decades, computer vision technology has evolved to a major breakthrough. Image recognition, facial recognition, and 3D object recognition technologies provide superior solutions for automotive safety, automatic driving & assistance, security & surveillance, healthcare, forensics & police investigations, biometric scanning appliances, and e-commerce.

However, image recognition and object recognition models are facing tremendous challenges. The usage of AR-VR displays in the automotive and 3D gaming sectors is growing continually. Also, increasing numbers of large enterprises and SMEs are using augmented and virtual reality technologies for various purposes.

Active Image Recognition Market players include-

  • Honeywell (US)

  • Toshiba (Japan)

  • Jestec (LTU Technologies - Japan)

  • Sharp Vision Software (US)

  • Qualcomm Technologies (US)

  • Itraff Technology (Poland)

  • NEC (Japan)

  • Hitachi (Japan)

  • Catchoom

  • Panasonic (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1315

Rapidly growing healthcare sectors worldwide are cited as the largest user of image recognition technology. Moreover, the use of image recognition technologies in medical image analysis is growing continually. With the usage of combined biometric data and facial & bodily features, the image recognition industry demonstrates huge growth potential in terms of innovations and opportunities.

Image Recognition Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Image Recognition Market Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 109.7 Billion

Image Recognition Market Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2030

Base Year

2019

Study Period

2020-2030

Key Market Opportunities

The opportunities for the global image recognition market are immense

Key Market Drivers

Increased adoption of cloud-based technologies

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Image Recognition Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/image-recognition-market-1315

Image Recognition Market- Industry Trends

Businesses are increasingly recognizing the benefits of parts identification solutions in industrial and retail environments. The information from digitally collected images is used to improve customer experience and offer various new approaches. The growing digital transformations of businesses accelerate market shares. Additionally, the growing demand for virtual reality and other stimulation product industries create huge market demand.

The growing need for high computational power and productivity increases the use of image recognition products. Conversely, underlying intellectual challenges in developing image recognition technology impede the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing AI implementation would support market development throughout the assessment period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of deep learning, machine learning, and natural language processing would substantiate the growth of the market.

Image Recognition Market Segments

The image recognition market is segmented into solutions, technologies, deployments, components, areas of applications, and regions. The solution segment is sub-segmented into facial recognition, barcode/ quick response code recognition, 2D & 3D sensors, pattern recognition, object recognition, optical object recognition, and others. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware and software.

The technology segment is sub-segmented into touch-based gesture recognition, touch-less gesture recognition, and others. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premises and on-demand. The application segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, hospitality, retail industry, automobile, aerospace, defense, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, and rest-of-the-world.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/1315

Image Recognition Market Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global image recognition market due to the rapid digitization across industries in the region. With rising foreign direct investments (FDIs), China and India account for sizable shares in the regional market. Besides, the high availability of cost-competitive smart & connected devices and the vast adoption of image recognition solutions drive the market growth.

Also, the proliferation of Industry 4.0 and the large presence of key technology providers in the region boost the market size. The growing adoption of AI and machine vision technology in industrial applications o enhances operational performance, impacts market growth positively.

North America is another lucrative market for image recognition solutions. Huge investments by key players in developing AI-enabled image recognition platforms substantiate market revenues. Additionally, the rapid growth in the manufacturing and automotive sectors in this region escalates the market value. Also, increasing implementations of surveillance analytics to assess user behavior tracking push the market size.

The image recognition market in Europe is growing rapidly. Growing R&D investments and digital transformation among businesses influence regional market growth. Furthermore, large deployments of image recognition solutions across industries and rising numbers of SMEs & large enterprises push the market growth. Also, the high adoption of automation solutions in the automotive and healthcare sectors is a key growth driver.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1315

Image Recognition Market Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the image recognition market appears fragmented, with various notable players forming a competitive landscape. These players increasingly focus on product development and incorporate strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches, to gain a larger competitive share.

Image recognition solution providers make substantial investments to drive R&D activities to develop and expand required technologies. Image recognition and visual search technology providers form strategic partnerships to improve part recognition capabilities in manufacturing sectors and industrial & retail environments.

Apart from creating part recognition solutions, partners also develop compelling and complementary offerings, such as spare part recognition for industrial & manufacturing industries and visual search technology for retail clients. All of these capabilities offer an end-to-end solution to the challenges in the identification and ordering of spare parts and enable businesses to power a larger addressable market.

For instance, on Apr.19, 2022, OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, released its new machine learning model, DALL·E 2, to respond to the lack of datasets, one of the biggest downsides of image recognition and computer vision. DALL·E 2 can create quality images from text descriptions.

This artificial image creation can feed image recognition models with data according to their needs. DALL·E 2 is the predecessor of DALL·E that provides better quality and bigger size images to help generate more training data while minimizing the human labeling work.

Related Reports:

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Research Report, by administration software, type of software, By Organizations Type, by end user– Forecast till 2030

Healthcare HR Software Market Research Report, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, End Users - Europe, Middle East & Africa Forecast till 2030

Touch Sensors Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingDisney Shar

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • The hottest holiday tech gifts for 2022

    It’s the holiday season. And for millions of us, that means desperately trying to figure out what to get our loved ones. Thankfully, if your favorite people are tech inclined, there are plenty of great options out there.

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures were steady after a volatile run as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook and concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnWest Te

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil recovers

    The UK blue chip index in the green but OECD says Britain set to be second-worst performing major economy next year.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up

    Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.