Image Resources First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.004 (vs AU$0.017 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Image Resources (ASX:IMA) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$81.1m (down 12% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$4.62m (down 74% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 5.7% (down from 20% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: AU$0.004 (down from AU$0.017 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Image Resources shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Image Resources that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.