Image Sensing Systems Announces Partnership with Butterfly Junction Technologies

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
2 min read
Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems. Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AATC), announced today that it has partnered with Butterfly Junction Technologies.

This partnership will elevate Image Sensing Systems (ISS) above-ground RTMS radar technology for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market. Butterfly Junction Technologies has an industry-changing traffic management software suite called BumbleDrive that provides the transportation industry with a modern, scalable, and practical platform of solutions. The robust, modular platform combined with an RTMS Echo radar sensor allows transportation professionals to visually access their per-vehicle and interval data, giving them the insights to understand better what is happening on their roadways.

“We believe the partnership with Butterfly Junction Technologies will allow transportation agencies to see, access, and understand their data from our RTMS radar products easily,” said Andrew Markese, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management for Image Sensing Systems. “Our continued goal is to identify technology partners that benefit our customers and leverage our combined technologies to create practical insights.”

“Partnering with Image Sensing Systems bolsters our ecosystem of workflow automation and deep analytics supporting the efficiency of traffic operations and the safety of the traveling public,” said Cory Beimesche, CEO of Butterfly Junction Technologies. “Integrating the RTMS radar products continues our mission to bring the most functionality into our platforms to help our customers make the most informed decisions as quickly as possible.”

Image Sensing Systems and Butterfly Junction Technologies will feature the complete system at the upcoming ITS World Congress in Los Angeles, California, September 19-22, 2022.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

About Butterfly Junction Technologies

Butterfly Junction Technologies, Inc. is a software company focused on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Offering an ecosystem platform focused on Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) with a unified view into day-to-day operations and health monitoring of ITS devices, to Worker Presence and Safety systems that help keep workers safe, both of which provide information to other agencies and the motoring public. We understand and focus on tying the resources together that agencies need to provide smarter, more efficient travel. Butterfly Junction Technologies, Inc. is Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit butterflyjunctiontech.com.

Contact: Lisa Beutler
Image Sensing Systems
651.603.7700
lbeutler@imagesensing.com


