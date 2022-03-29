U.S. markets closed

Image Sensing Systems Introduces Autoscope IntelliSight

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
·3 min read
Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AATC) announced today the introduction of Autoscope IntelliSight for the European market.

For decades, Autoscope has been serving cities around the world, moving traffic safely and efficiently. Autoscope video detection systems are renowned for delivering accuracy, reliability, and high-performance. This tradition continues today with Autoscope IntelliSight.

Autoscope IntelliSight is taking video detection to new heights by offering the most advanced detection algorithms with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning on the market today. The camera and processor provide high performance vehicle detection, bicycle and pedestrian detection, enhanced traffic data collection in real-time, and Smart City ready with connectivity to other systems. The performance of IntelliSight is robust and reliable and is based on a new hardware platform designed to enable future capabilities and solutions.

“The future is now, with Autoscope IntelliSight,” said Rick Maus, Senior Product Manager – Autoscope. “We believe a human behavior-based approach is the key to optimizing our roadways. With this new platform, we have an opportunity to monitor how vehicles and vulnerable roadway users interact with each other and the roadway infrastructure and identify patterns of high-risk interactions. Allowing transportation agencies to prioritize resources to address the issues impacting our roadways.”

Autoscope is the foundation every city requires to grow a flourishing economy, attract new residents, and secure better living through better roadways. See Autoscope IntelliSight in action at Intertraffic in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 29 through April 1 at Image Sensing Systems’ stand 05.150.

About Image Sensing Systems
Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements made in this release concerning the Company’s or management’s intentions, expectations, or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which variations could be material and adverse. Factors that could produce such a variation include, but are not limited to, the following: the inherent unreliability of earnings, revenue and cash flow predictions due to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control; developments in the demand for the Company’s products and services; relationships with the Company’s major customers and suppliers; the mix of and margins on the products we sell; unanticipated delays, costs and expenses inherent in the development and marketing of new products and services; adverse weather conditions in our markets; the impact of governmental laws and regulations; international presence; tariffs and other trade barriers; our success in integrating any acquisitions; potential disruptions to our supply chains (including disruptions caused by geopolitical events, military actions, work stoppages, nature disasters, or international health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic); and competitive factors. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the time made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update any such statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations are contained in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 22, 2022.

Contact:
Lisa Beutler, Sr. Marketing Manager
Image Sensing Systems
651.603.7700


