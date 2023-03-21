U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,497.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,707.00
    +18.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.08
    -0.56 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.60
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.15
    -1.36 (-5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2248
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6650
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,453.60
    -513.49 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    595.61
    -4.06 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Image Sensor Market to hit $50 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Image sensor industry is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by integration of advanced automotive features like lane change detection, motion tracking, and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

Selbyville, Delaware, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Image Sensor Market was estimated at USD 20 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $50 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Integration of advanced automotive features like lane change detection, motion tracking, and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) is expected to fuel the demand for image sensors in the automobile sector. Automakers are using high-resolution image sensors in their latest vehicle makes to offer multiple features like autonomous driving, rear view, front view, and surround view monitoring. Increasing use of NIR image sensors in automobiles to give improved vision in low-light circumstances will contribute to image sensor market growth.

Supportive government measures to accelerate developments in automation and robotics is estimated to drive lucrative demand for CMOS image sensors. Countries such as the U.S. and South Korea have taken multiple initiatives such as the Intelligent Robots Development and Distribution Promotion Act, and National Robotics Initiative for supporting R&D activities in the field of robotics. These robots are integrated with image sensors offering enhanced vision pixels and high-resolution color sensing capabilities.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3825


Growing demand for ADAS and DMS in the automotive segment

Image sensor market from the CMOS image sensor technology segment accounted for over 85% share in 2022. Several automotive technologies, including surround cameras, e-mirrors, in-cabin monitoring systems, etc. utilize image sensors. These sensors deliver simultaneous high-quality HDR capturing which enables precise recognition regardless of the lighting conditions. Developments in image sensing technology by leading CMOS image sensor manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, and OmniVision should complement market expansion. Furthermore, the steady use of self-driving vehicles are projected to shape the image sensor industry trend.

Key reasons for image sensor market growth:

1. Rising adoption of image sensors in automotive sector.

2. Increasing smartphone production in Asia pacific region.

3. Rising demand for the visual surveillance system.

4. Government investments and initiatives for the robot industry.

5. Growing demand for the remote monitoring in healthcare and medical sector.

Application of 3D image sensors in the industrial sector

Image sensor market share from the 3D image processing segment is forecasted to witness over 15% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The use of 3D laser triangulation processes and 3D detection systems in the industrial sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. These sensors are utilized in a variety of applications, including electronics and PCB inspection, measuring shapes and profiles, and measuring the height, length, width, tilt, or volume of surfaces.

Moreover, these sensors are used in factory safety and automation, construction sites, surveillance, and robot navigation. In January 2023, U.S. industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies’ Teledyne e2v announced the launch of its Hydra3D+, a new ToF (Time-of-Flight) CMOS image sensor that is tailored for versatile 3D detection and measurement.

Rising integration of robots in the manufacturing sector

Image sensors industry share from the industrial end-use segment is predicted to cross 6 billion units by 2032. The rise in the use of robots in the manufacturing sector as well as the demand for machine monitoring and inspection has fueled market expansion in recent years. It is estimated that the adoption of robots is increasing across companies.

Rising EV sales in Europe to spike image sensors demand

Europe image sensor market is expected to hold a share of over 20% by 2032 driven by increased sales of camera modules and ADAS systems in the automotive sector across the region. European countries like Germany are at the forefront of development vehicles with cutting-edge technologies. The demand for image sensors in the region is estimated to grow with the rise in demand for electric vehicles.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/3825?gmpaycod=sugmp

Introduction of new image sensors by leading market players

Ams AG, Sony, Samsung, STMicroelectronics, and Omnivision are a few of the leading solution providers in the global image sensor market. To remain competitive in the industry, these businesses are funding R&D for new technological advancements and product improvements.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4   Competitive Landscape, 2022
4.1    Introduction
4.2    Company market share, 2022
4.3    Competitive analysis of key market players, 2022
4.4    Competitive analysis of innovative players, 2022
4.5    Competitive positioning matrix
4.6    Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5   Global Market, By Technology (Revenue, Shipments)
5.1    Key trends, by technology
5.2    CCD (Charge Coupled Device)
5.3    CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor)
Chapter 6   Global Market, By Processing (Revenue, Shipments)
6.1    Key trends, by processing
6.2    2D
6.3    3D

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • China’s Russian Energy Imports Balloon to $88 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s $17

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Meta’s Layoffs Are Just a Drop in the Bucket. These Companies Cut More.

    Job postings on hiring website Indeed have been declining since early in 2022, but the slide has steepened over the past few months.

  • Google suspends China's Pinduoduo app due to malware issues

    "The Off-Play versions of the e-commerce app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the Play version of the app has been suspended for security concerns. Google Play Protect scans all of the apps on Android phones and works to prevent the installation of malicious apps.

  • Russia seizes Volkswagen factory in legal battle with Deripaska’s car maker

    Volkswagen has lost control of a vast car plant in Russia as part of a legal battle with a car maker controlled by sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter now responds to all journalist requests with a single emoji

    It is unclear how long the emoji-response policy to journalists will be in place at Twitter.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Growth Stock Nears Breakout As Sales Surge; Rides Google, Microsoft Tailwinds

    Growth stock software-as-a-service provider Smartsheet rose in heavy volume after earnings surprise.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Putin warns Russia could drop grain deal after 60 days

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Monday that Moscow has agreed to extend a deal allowing the exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets only for 60 days and could drop it altogether if its conditions aren't met. Speaking at a parliamentary meeting in Moscow attended by lawmakers from African countries, Putin emphasized that Russia expects the facilitation of exports of its own agricultural products as part of a package agreement.

  • Daily Crunch: Amazon CEO says laying off 9,000 more workers 'is best for the company long-term'

    A surprising turn of events: Paul has the latest on Amazon, which confirmed another round of layoffs, this time impacting 9,000 people in AWS (see below), Twitch (see Big Tech) and other units. This comes just a couple months after Amazon revealed 18,000 layoffs. The AWS part had some colleagues scratching their heads, with Paul writing, “[C]ompanies are looking to cut costs due to the economic downturn, which translates into fewer dollars spent on things like cloud computing — even though AWS remains a hugely profitable entity for Amazon.”

  • Stanley Black & Decker to Close Texas, South Carolina Plants

    The tool maker said it is relocating some operations to Tennessee facilities as the company revamps its manufacturing and distribution network.