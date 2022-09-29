U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,721.00
    -11.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,672.00
    -78.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,506.50
    -49.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.20
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.92
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9681
    -0.0058 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2870
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,454.76
    +699.66 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.59
    +15.81 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,335.56
    +161.58 (+0.62%)
     

Image Sensor Market to reach US$ 41.672 Billion, Expanding Smartphone Industry Propels by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe accounts for a 21.3% share of the total global image sensor market. North America accounts for a total 25.3% share of the global image sensor market. North America was the fastest growing market for the image sensor market and the trend is expected to continue into the forecast period owing to the increased technological advancement in the region.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global image sensor market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 41672.3 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the image sensor market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 21725.8 Mn. The escalation in the usage of devices equipped with a camera propels the image sensor market to expand at a positive growth rate over the forecast period.

Image sensors are primarily of two types- CCD and CMOS image sensors. CMOS image sensors are preferred to CCD ones as they have high integration on the chips to ensure better performance, miniaturized integrated circuits.

The general market for image sensors is expanding at a positive rate due to improved image processing, optics, and interfaces. The high-quality image sensors aid in lessening the time and effort spent on sensor-related corrections.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4748

The greater market penetration of smartphones and wide-scale usage of mobile devices with a dual camera feature has boosted the demand for image sensors. In addition to this, the growing demand and preference for selfie phones has also increased the demand for image sensors with better front cameras. Owing to the availability of low-cost CMOS image sensors are attracting mass incorporation into mobile devices. All of these factors bode well for the image sensors market.

The growing desire to take better quality photos, the high integration of cameras into smartphones, along with the advancing smartphone penetration rate, fuel the market growth of image sensors during the projected period. Moreover, the CMOS technology is registering a high adoption rate because of its faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images. This, in turn, drives the growth of the image sensor market.

“Heightened demand for smart devices with high-resolution cameras is expected to stimulate the global growth of the image sensor market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

For More Information on This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/image-sensors-market

Key Takeaways:

  • Application of image sensors in the automotive industry will create new opportunities.

  • High cost of manufacturing may hinder the market growth.

  • North America holds about 25.3% of the global market share.

  • Europe accounts for about 21.3% of the image sensor market.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to offer many lucrative opportunities to the image sensor market.

  • Start-ups in this market are focusing on product innovation, specialization and application of advanced technology.

Competitive Landscape 

Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronic among others are some of the major players in the image sensor market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, leading market players are focusing on product development and releasing new products. These businesses are keen on adopting advanced technology to gain a competitive edge.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

More Insights into Image Sensor Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global image sensor market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of types (CMOS image sensor, CCD image sensor), application (image sensor for smartphones, image sensor for cameras, image sensor for wearable electronics, image sensor for surveillance, image sensor for others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the image sensor market in North America is predicted to undergo impressive growth during this period of observation. The market in this region accounts for 25.3% of the overall market share. This growth can be attributed to the rapid technological growth in this region.

The ever-expanding electronics industry and the increasing use of smart electronic devices further supplements the market growth. Aside from the U.S., Europe and the Asia Pacific are also anticipated to display notable market growth with Europe holding 21.3% of the market share and the Asia Pacific region offering newer and attractive market opportunities during the forecast period.

The image sensor market in Europe is primarily driven by the rising technological advancement in image sensor technology, growing demand for image sensors, and the elevated use of programmable and fully integrated sensors. In the Asia Pacific region, China, as prominent electronics producer and consumer, is driving the target market growth.

Ask for Customization on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4748

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Toc Continued.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Wireless Antenna Market Size: The global wireless antenna market is projected to reach US$ 4,700.0 million in 2022. Based on the report, sales of wireless antenna will soar at a CAGR of 5.30 % to reach an evaluation of US$ 7,871.0 million by 2032.

Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Demand: The global artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market size is projected to be valued at US$ 918.6 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,399.9 Mn by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Retail Colocation Market Analysis: The global retail colocation market is projected to amass a revenue of around US$ 27,554.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 8,645.0 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Private LTE Market Trend: The global private LTE market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 17,550.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 5,155.0 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Remote Asset Management Market Growth: The remote asset management market is anticipated likely to record a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 25,219.8 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 75,553 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Senators Propose Letting Americans Buy $30,000 in I Bonds

    The current cap on yearly buys of I bonds is $10,000 per person plus $5,000 through federal tax refunds. Two senators propose raising that limit to $30,000 in total.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • NVIDIA and AMD Stocks Are No Bear Market Bargains

    The stock market doesn't care what your cost basis is. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), two semiconductor stocks that were soaring until late 2021, have seen much of those gains come undone as chip shortages have given way to chip gluts. Both NVIDIA and AMD were doing well before the pandemic hit.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 11 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend-paying stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks To Buy Now. Dividend companies are gaining ground among investors this year as they navigate the rocky market. In times of financial […]

  • Why Apple stock could see ‘a lot of pain,’ according to an analyst

    Boyar Research's Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low stock valuations, the stock market, and his stock picks in the financial and tech sectors.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Yields Plunge; This New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets; Bitcoin Rallies, Coinbase Jumps

    The Dow Jones powered higher. A Cathie Wood buy was surging as Biogen exploded. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin rose. Apple stock dived.

  • Cathie Wood just called out the Fed's biggest blind spot and warns of significant 'price deflation in the pipeline' — here are the top 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor isn't thrilled with the Fed. But she's still bullish.