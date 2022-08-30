U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.69
    -16.92 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,986.96
    -112.03 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,975.48
    -42.19 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.10
    -5.84 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.85
    -4.16 (-4.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    -0.0410 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1668
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5430
    -0.1670 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.31
    +208.66 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.79
    +2.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.53
    -29.78 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Image Sensor Market worth $38.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO  , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Image Sensor Market size is estimated to be USD 26.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 38.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing adoption of ADAS in automobiles and rising demand for multiple cameras in mobile devices play a key role in driving the growth of image sensor market in near future.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=601

Browse in-depth TOC on "Image Sensor Market

293 – Tables
78 – Figures
301 – Pages

Cost-effective manufacturing and low power consumption stimulates CMOS image sensor growth

In 2021, the CMOS image sensors segment accounted for the largest size of the image sensor market and a similar growth trend is expected during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption of organic growth strategies by the market players and technological evolution in sensors. Also, advancements in the CMOS image sensor technology have improved the performance of image sensors, which has increased the penetration of the CMOS technology in consumer electronics. Low prices and enhanced performance have boosted the market for CMOS technology. In addition, companies are developing CMOS image sensors with high resolution and built-in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to create new revenue streams for them.

12 MP to 16 MP resolution segment to grow at the fastest CAGR in the image sensor market

The 12 MP to 16 MP segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The key factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the increased demand for image sensors from consumer electronics and automotive end-users. The shift to high-resolution image sensors, especially in machine vision systems, is driven by improved technology and the price reduction of these camera components and modules. Image sensors are also being increasingly adopted in a number of applications, ranging from machine vision in robotics, ADAS in vehicles to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 3-dimensional (3D) motion sensors. These factors are expected to spur the growth of the 12 MP to 16 MP segment in the near future.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=601

North America accounted for the second largest share of the image sensor market

The increasing demand for image sensors for consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and security & surveillance applications is expected to support market growth in North America. The image sensor market in North America is driven by the presence of key industry players in the region such as OMNIVISION, On Semiconductor, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. North America presents lucrative opportunities for market growth as there is constant progress in image sensors in the region.

Sony Group (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan), OMNIVISION (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation (China), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), SK hynix Inc. (South Korea), and PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), are some of the key players in the image sensor market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=601

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Camera Modules Market by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), Focus Type, Interface, Pixel, Process, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), and Region (2020-2026)

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Resolution (QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, & VGA), Application (Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone), Product Type, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/Image-Sensor-Semiconductor-Market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/image-sensor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/image-sensor-market-worth-38-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301614526.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Cru

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Xebra Completes Last Legal Requirement to Receive Mexican Cannabis Authorizations

    Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, has achieved another vital milestone on its path to being the outright first-mover in the Mexican cannabis market.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Europe Braces for Russia Gas Disruption This Week—and Years of Higher Energy Prices Ahead

    As the key Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline goes down again for maintenance, governments brace for the long-term impact of fuel scarcity and high prices.

  • Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

    Netflix's new ad-supported tier will reportedly cost between $7-$9 per month. Analysts think this will return the company to growth.

  • 2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When building wealth through the stock market, one of the most straightforward strategies is buying excellent companies and holding them for the long haul. One industry often overlooked by investors is insurance brokers. Insurance brokers are in a good position to profit by helping customers find insurance policies that fit their risk tolerance.

  • Explainer-Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord Stream to 20% of capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are hindering equipment repairs, while Europe says this a pretext to reduce flows and use gas as a political weapon, an argument Russia rejects.

  • MEDIA INVITATION - ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD) ("Couche‑Tard or the Company") invites the media to its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on August 31st, 2022 beginning at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held virtually via live webcast and journalists wishing to attend will be able to access it using the following link: https://web.lumiagm.com/#/m/475468046

  • China Is Battling Its Broadest Covid Outbreak Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China is battling Covid-19 in every province despite its use of the world’s strictest measures to keep the virus out. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAll

  • CryptoStar Corp. Provides Update on Operations

    CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) (OTCQB: CSTXF) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to provide an update on operations.

  • Alteryx (AYX) Releases New Capabilities for Public Sector

    Alteryx's (AYX) new version of server offering, Alteryx Server-FIPS to help expand operations in the public sector.

  • We Ride In Toyota’s Hydrogen-Powered Big Rig

    We take a loop in a Kenworth T680 powered by Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

  • Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes

    The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. See related article: El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, one week on Fast facts Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay […]