IMAGE Studios salon suites opening across New Jersey!

·2 min read

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® celebrates its explosion into the New Jersey market with the execution of five new location leases. IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios)
(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios)

IMAGE Owner Sean Knapp is getting ready to open the doors to local entrepreneurs in Cherry Hill and Turnersville in Spring 2022. "The buzz around our first IMAGE location has been incredible," said Sean. "We are building an impressive space - our salon will be a benchmark for cutting-edge design."

"We are excited to welcome our first IMAGE Pros in New Jersey!" said IMAGE Owner Rimon Ebrahim who is part of a team investing in the north New Jersey market. "We will be opening in East Hanover and look forward to growing the IMAGE brand, making IMAGE Studios #1 for our Pros and their clientele." Ebrahim's location will open with 60 individual salon suites at his East Hanover location making it the largest IMAGE Studios® location in the country.

This wave of new IMAGE Owners and locations has IMAGE opening in states all along the east coast - showing its dominance in the salon suite industry. IMAGE Founder & CEO Jason Olsen celebrated the brand's growth in New Jersey, "We are excited to announce that leases are being executed across the state and we are opening locations throughout 2022. With over 150 locations now in development, 2022 will be another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®!"

IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/image-studios-salon-suites-opening-across-new-jersey-301459928.html

SOURCE IMAGE Studios

