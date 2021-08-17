U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Imagin Medical on Schedule for American Urology Association Demonstration

Imagin Medical Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today reports that the final design of the i/Blue Imaging System™ is on target to be demonstrated at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in September.

The AUA Annual Meeting, in its 116th year, is the largest gathering of urologists in the world, providing education as well as access to groundbreaking research, new guidelines and the latest advances in urologic medicine for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide.

Anticipating the ideal opportunity to address its target market at the meeting, Imagin has scheduled private meetings with leading urologists to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the i/Blue Imaging System in visualizing bladder cancer. They will be exposed to the potential impact it can have on their patients with bladder cancer. The product will showcase performance against competing visualization products.

This product design incorporates feedback from preliminary meetings with the FDA and improvements made to the design for manufacturing that will lead to the preproduction phase. Critical verification requirements established through benchmark testing of competitive systems have been met. Additional testing and specification development have been focused on contrast-agent-induced fluorescence and the ability to replicate clinical observations in a bench-level study. Sensitivity of the system can now be fully demonstrated with the test methods that have been established.

“We are very excited about the AUA Annual Meeting this year and the opportunity to introduce the final design of the i/Blue System to additional urologists,” said Jim Hutchens, Imagin’s president and CEO. “We believe the i/Blue System will lead to more widespread availability of blue light cystoscopy and answer emerging patient demand for superior bladder cancer treatment. We will also be meeting with our scientific advisory board and continuing to build relationships with other leading urologists.”

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:
Jim Hutchens President & CEO
Telephone: 833-246-2446

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


