ImaginAb Announces First Patient Dosed in Australia in Phase IIb iPREDICT Trial

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET) imaging agent and next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT) products, is pleased to announce that the first patient has been dosed at the Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia as part of its Phase IIb iPREDICT clinical trial.

ImaginAb announced the launch of its Phase IIb iPREDICT trial in January this year, which is a part of its clinical development to support marketing approval for CD8 ImmunoPET. iPREDICT is being conducted globally in the US, Australia, and Europe.

The Phase IIb trial aims to assess predictive performance with its primary objective to evaluate the performance of CD8 ImmunoPET positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) for predicting patient response to immuno-oncology therapy targeting Melanoma, Merkel Call, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and other selected solid tumors.

The Olivia Newton John Cancer Research Institute in Melbourne, which is also manufacturing doses for the iPREDICT trial in Australia, delivered the first clinical dose to the Macquarie University Hospital for use by Dr. Alison Zhang in the iPREDICT trial. Details of the study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05013099.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said:

"We are delighted to have reached this important clinical development milestone for ImaginAb as we move one step closer to our goal of helping to transform cancer care for patients. We are actively enrolling the iPREDICT trial over 22 clinical sites across the US, Australia and Europe and would like to thank our local sponsor/CRO, Accelagen, who played a key role in the achievement of this milestone by facilitating smooth communication with our investigators and the sites across the two time zones."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb is a clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing the next generation of imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies for imaging in their immunotherapy clinical trials, primarily in oncology.

ImaginAb's vision is to transform patient care, and help people live better and healthier lives. For more information visit www.imaginab.com

About 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET)

CD8 ImmunoPET is a 89Zr-labelled minibody that has been designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumour cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8+ T cells is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginab-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-australia-in-phase-iib-ipredict-trial-301658184.html

SOURCE ImaginAb

