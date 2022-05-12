U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,910.50
    -19.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,603.00
    -140.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,885.25
    -84.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.20
    -8.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.35
    -2.36 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0467
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1120
    -0.8360 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,500.19
    -4,025.00 (-13.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.41
    -140.28 (-19.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.95
    -140.71 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

ImaginAb announces a new supply agreement with Invicro to offer clinical doses of CD8 investigational ImmunoPET imaging agent for Immuno-Oncology preclinical and clinical studies

·3 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a market-leading global biotechnology company focused on developing next generation ImmunoPET imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), today announced a new agreement with Invicro LLC, a global, industry-leading imaging CRO, and part of REALM IDx, Inc., to supply clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) for use in clinical trials as part of Invicro's global core lab imaging service. In addition, the agreement allows Invicro to produce zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab for its preclinical offerings.

This offering is a response to the growth seen in Immuno-Oncology (I-O) therapies and demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies for advanced, non-invasive, whole-body imaging biomarkers. ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent provides a number of potential benefits that may help inform early decision making through Phase I-IV clinical trials.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "We are delighted with our agreement with Invicro and the operational benefits we hope it will bring to its customers.

"Arising from discussions with pharma and biotech companies that currently license our technology, we believe this partnership will bring the best of both businesses together, offering the potential benefits of our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent in understanding the therapeutic efficacy and treatment outcomes in clinical trials more precisely and at an earlier stage."

This offering is intended to provide pharma and biotech customers with the opportunity to receive clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent directly from Invicro.

"Invicro's vision to transform healthcare through advanced imaging technologies aligns with ImaginAb's investigational CD8 technology and mission. We believe this agreement will offer deeper insights into immune biology and pharmacodynamics that will help advance the development of therapies within the I-O space," commented Dr. Matthew Silva, CEO of Invicro.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapeutic agents. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies and cys diabodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert. Used with widely available PET imaging technology and therapeutic isotopes, these novel minibodies bind specifically to cell surface targets, providing a whole-body picture of immune activity and the potential to treat cancer. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against both oncology and immunology targets.

The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine Ventures, TRC, Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma. For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Needham, MA, Invicro, a part of REALM IDx, was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, as well as their pioneering IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ, TauIQ and DaTIQ.

Invicro operates out of eight global laboratories, clinics and sites within the United States in Massachusetts, Michigan, California and globally in the United Kingdom, India and Japan.
For more information about Invicro, visit www.invicro.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginab-announces-a-new-supply-agreement-with-invicro-to-offer-clinical-doses-of-cd8-investigational-immunopet-imaging-agent-for-immuno-oncology-preclinical-and-clinical-studies-301545303.html

SOURCE ImaginAb

Recommended Stories

  • This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses.

  • Biotech Stocks Hammered On Roche's Unexpected Failure In Lung Cancer

    A Roche failure in lung cancer sent a ripple through biotech stocks on Wednesday, toppling Arcus, BeiGene, Iteos and others.

  • Biotechs Chasing Cancer Cures Plummet After Roche Trial Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug developers chasing new cancer treatments were hit hard on Wednesday after a study by Roche Holding AG failed to show that its medicine, which was touted as a potential game changer, can help patients with the most common form of lung cancer.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America

  • Why Veru Shares Are Soaring Today Premarket

    In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The FDA agreed that the Phase 3 COVID-19 study stopped by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for overwhelming efficacy is sufficient to support the efficacy portion of a request for EUA submission and marketing application submission. FDA agreed that the current safety data available for sabizabulin is sufficient to support t

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its R

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stabl

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Strong EIA Outlook

    Expectations are for a 66 Bcf build in stockpiles

  • Europe’s Snub of Russian Oil Opens Door for OPEC’s Minor Players

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC nations that have stepped up to replace Russian oil flows to Europe aren’t the giants of the Middle East. Instead, some of the group’s minor players are helping to fill the gap. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Infla

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...