ImaginAb and Cyclotek Enter into Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement for CD8 ImmunoPET Agent in Australia

·3 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., a global biotechnology company focused on developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET) imaging agent and radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT) products, is pleased to announce the completion of a Master Services Agreement with Cyclotek, a leading radiopharmaceutical manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand, for the commercial manufacturing and distribution of its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent in Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cyclotek will initially supply patient-specific unit doses of the imaging agent from its Melbourne-based radiopharmacy to clinical sites across Australia, for ImaginAb's clinical trials and the clinical sites for immunotherapy studies sponsored by pharma and biotech companies that have licensed CD8 ImmunoPET.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said:

"ImaginAb is very pleased to be partnering with Cyclotek, a well-established and reliable supplier of quality PET radiopharmaceuticals in Australia as we continue to strengthen and expand our CD8 ImmunoPET manufacture network in Australia and across the globe. This agreement is part of our continued thrust to establish a worldwide leading manufacturing distribution network for our imaging agent, as we progress towards our goal to gain regulatory approval of our technology in multiple geographies."

Greg Santamaria, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclotek, added:

"Cyclotek is delighted to be working with ImaginAb to supply its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent as we continue to expand and develop our operational capacity for the benefit of patients across Australia and New Zealand."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb is a clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing the next generation of imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies for use in imaging within their immunotherapy clinical trials, primarily in oncology.

ImaginAb's vision is to transform patient care, and help people live better and healthier lives. For more information visit www.imaginab.com

About CD8 ImmunoPET

CD8 ImmunoPET is a 89Zr-labelled minibody that has been designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumour cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8+ T cells is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

About Cyclotek

As a leading radiopharmaceutical manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand, Cyclotek's mission is to improve patient outcomes with accessible targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Its novel PET-tracers provide patient-specific insights into their disease state, providing earlier diagnosis, more accurate assessment of disease extent and improved treatment planning and monitoring. Cyclotek offers a range of radiopharmaceutical products in oncology and neurology bringing patient-centred diagnostics to life. With long-standing pharmaceutical company engagements, Cyclotek has a strong history of undertaking product development and technology transfers to support clinical trials and investigator sponsored studies. The Company seeks to advance therapeutic discovery, further refine diagnostic pathways and drive higher standards in personalised medicine. Please visit https://www.cyclotek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginab-and-cyclotek-enter-into-manufacturing-and-distribution-agreement-for-cd8-immunopet-agent-in-australia-301649932.html

SOURCE ImaginAb

