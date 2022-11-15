U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

ImaginAb Executes License and Supply Agreement for CD8 ImmunoPET Technology with DynamiCure Biotechnology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company focused on developing 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET™) imaging agent and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products, today announced the signing of a new multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with DynamiCure Biotechnology, a private biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutic antibody candidates to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases.

Under the agreement, ImaginAb will license and supply clinical doses of its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET™ to DynamiCure Biotechnology for use in its clinical trial.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "We are delighted that DynamiCure Biotechnology will be using our CD8 ImmunoPET™ technology in its clinical trial. This license and supply agreement allows our proprietary investigational technology to be used in additional immuno-oncology clinical trials with the hope that it assists DynamiCure Biotechnology with the development of their novel therapeutic products.

"As we invest further in the development of our clinical data and global supply chain, we remain on track to gain regulatory approval for CD8 ImmunoPET™ technology which we hope will ultimately deliver earlier and enhanced therapeutic efficacy and treatment outcomes for cancer patients all over the world."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb is a clinical stage, revenue-generating global biotechnology company developing the next generation of imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT) products through its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platforms. The lead candidate CD8 ImmunoPET™ imaging agent is currently in Phase II clinical trials and has been licensed by numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies for imaging within their immunotherapy clinical trials, primarily in oncology.

ImaginAb's vision is to transform patient care, and help people live better and healthier lives. For more information, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET™

CD8 ImmunoPET™ is a 89Zr-labelled minibody that has been designed to bind to the CD8 receptor on human T cells for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumor cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8+ T cells is currently being researched to determine whether it may be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

About DynamiCure Biotechnology

DynamiCure Biotechnology is employing a platform-agnostic approach to discover and develop therapeutics designed to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune disease. We are driven by science and passionate about advancing patient care, translating pioneering new insights on immuno-normalization into a pipeline of innovative candidates with first-in-class and best-in-class potential. Since our founding in 2019, we have identified and obtained exclusive global rights to several novel targets and are rapidly advancing into the clinic both monoclonal and bispecific therapeutic antibody candidates. For more information on our capabilities, programs, and team, please visit www.dynamicure.com.

 

