Register now and gain access to the Exclusive Pre-Sale!

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine Van Gogh, the original immersive exhibition in Image Total© featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, is making its debut in Boston this Fall at the iconic SoWa Power Station centrally located in the city's popular south end. Recently the century-old property's structural elements have since been rescued and restored, transforming it into a blank canvas for the community, celebration, and innovation.

IMAGINE VAN GOGH (CNW Group/Garber IMC)

Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, renowned for their work at Cathédrale d'Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, are the Artistic Directors behind the creation of Imagine Van Gogh. The exhibit brings Van Gogh's canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will truly enter the artist's world of dreams; visitors are literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist's work.

"Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh's work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before," says Annabelle Mauger.

Imagine Van Gogh has sold more than 400,000 tickets across Canada this past year and looking forward to opening in Boston, MA later this year.

Tandem Expositions, in conjunction with Encore Productions (France) are excited to bring this spectacular production to Boston for the very first time.

Register now at: www.imaginevangogh.com and get exclusive access to presale information in order to purchase tickets prior to the public on sale.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imagine-van-gogh-the-original-immersive-exhibition-in-image-total-coming-to-boston-fall-2021-301236815.html

SOURCE Garber IMC