ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Change of Directors

·5 min read
  • IPNFF

ImagineAR Launching New Corporate Website Tomorrow - February 18, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) (FRA: GMS1) ("Company") announces that Sheldon Inwentash has resigned as a director of the Company and will be replaced by Tristram Coffin. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Inwentash for his business contributions and wishes him the best in all his future endeavors.

ImagineAR Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.)
ImagineAR Inc. Logo (CNW Group/ImagineAR Inc.)

Mr. Coffin had previously been a Board of Director of the Company in 2018 and is excited to return back as a Board of Director member today.

"The company has recently established itself in sports fan engagement by leveraging its patented augmented reality platform and can also deliver immersive consumer experiences for other vertical markets including retailers, brands and education", stated Mr. Coffin, "I am honored to rejoin the Board of Directors today".

New ImagineAR Website

The Company is launching its new branding website– ImagineAR.com- on February 18, 2022 to provide higher level product marketing and technical information. Additionally, the Company has included a "Demo" button for site visitors to download the ImagineAR mobile app and experience visual marker AR activations as well.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to instantly create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen
President & CEO
(818) 850-2490
https://twitter.com/IPtechAR
https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies
https://www.instagram.com/iptechar
https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginear-otcqb-ipnff-announces-change-of-directors-301485304.html

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c3925.html

