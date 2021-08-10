U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Imaging Endpoints Continues Global Expansion

·3 min read

Leading Oncology iCRO establishes European Office in Basel, Switzerland

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE) announced today that it has established a new office location in Basel, Switzerland as part of its continuing global expansion into Europe and Asia. The new office is located in the Vorstaedte District of Basel, strategically located in this busy district with close proximity to its client base.

Imaging Endpoints has established a new office location in Basel, Switzerland, its sixth office globally.

The Company now has six offices worldwide, with two locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, and locations in Waltham, Massachusetts, USA; Hyderabad, India; Leiden, Netherlands, and Basel, Switzerland. Additional offices in Shanghai, China and London, UK are expected to also open later this year.

Imaging Endpoints is the largest oncology-focused imaging CRO (iCRO) globally and has been the fastest-growing iCRO over the last decade due to its focus on leading the industry in radiology science, technology, and regulatory compliance. Imaging Endpoints is well-recognized for its involvement in the regulatory approval for some of the industry's largest and most complex trials, as well as many early phase trials, and is known for its impeccable quality and compliance record.

"We are excited to be opening our new office in Basel, Switzerland, and to be working even more closely with our European clients and the hundreds of European sites that we already serve," said Doug Burkett, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President. "This expansion is part of our larger strategy and is designed to further enhance our global services. We are thankful to our dedicated and expert global team, and the amazing success they are achieving as we work toward our mission of Connecting Imaging to the Cure."

The Company works with nearly all imaging sites globally that participate in clinical trials and is expanding its presence in Europe to facilitate closer relationships with its European clients, as well as closer management of European imaging sites. Imaging Endpoints' new office in Basel, Switzerland, coupled with its office in Leiden, Netherlands, enable project managers, radiology technologists and other key project team members to work real-time with their European counterparts. The Basel office also positions Imaging Endpoints within one of the world's most prominent and popular hubs for pharmaceutical research.

For more information on Imaging Endpoints, visit https://imagingendpoints.com.

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally and is widely recognized for conducting the industry's most complex imaging trials.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials and regulatory approvals in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as radiomics and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Waltham, MA; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland and Hyderabad, India as well as new offices opening soon in Shanghai, China and London, UK. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPharm), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

Media Contacts:

Samuel Lofland,
480.661.5025,
slofland@imagingendpoints.com

Nikhila Y,
480.531.6360,
nyennaboina@imagingendpoints.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaging-endpoints-continues-global-expansion-301351670.html

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints

