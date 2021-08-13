iMagnum Healthcare expands itself into a Technology and Services provider in Revenue Cycle Management Industry

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMagnum Healthcare, a technology agnostic revenue cycle management services provider, today announced its transformationas a Technology and Services company in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry, focusing on catering its services to the US Healthcare market.

Through this, the company will be focusing on Automating processes that can be easily integrated into any EMR/Practice Management System, Auto Coding for multiple specialties, providing complete Accounts Receivables Solutions with a Rule Engine, Increasing the scope of automation within RCM services.

This new transformation promises its partners with Guaranteed predictability of outcomes, Improved performance transparency, Accelerated speed of delivery, Higher quality standards and Lesser operation cost enhancing the competitive advantage of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prakash Jayaramaraju, CEO, iMagnum Healthcare, says, "We are delighted to announce our expansion of services as a complete Technology and Service provider in the RCM industry.

WeiMagnum, are believers in theory of building a resilient, admirable, and accountable technology that can spread the wings to a larger spectrum of this healthcare industry with higher ROI. Our experience and unmatched wisdom for several decades enabled us to dream big in developing such a platform.

Our goal is to create superior technology platforms and provide comprehensive services at a nominal cost to the US Healthcare market. We are aiming to have relevant technology in place, such as Electronic Health Records (EHR/EMR)/Practice Management Software (PMS) for both Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and Acute Care Hospitals, by 2023.

Our business expansion is a milestone achievement.We want to be known as one of the leading Technology and Services providers in the Revenue Cycle Management industry."

iMagnum is focusing on building technologies and processes with lesser human validation and management. Presently, the BOTs developed by iMagnum can support some of the leading platforms like eclinicalworks, Intergy, and platforms that support Acute Care. The company aims to have 3 BOTs for every human in an organization, and the plan is to grow to 500 Humans and 1500 BOTs by 2025.

iMagnum's AI-infused platform - OBO.AI, and its deep learning platforms are best-in-class. In addition, the company has AI platforms for Scheduler, Denials, AR, Coding, Data Entry, Analytics, and Prior Authorization.

